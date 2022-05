The Union Planning and Zoning Commission has given preliminary approval to a large subdivision in the southeastern part of the city. The planning board first voted unanimously May 23 to annex 31.8 acres into the city. It then voted to allow McBride Homes to build a new planned unit development on the site, located just east of Veterans Memorial Park and north of the existing St. Andrews Place subdivision.

