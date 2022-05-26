ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Late-May Beer News from 10 Barrel Brewing

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo | Courtesy of 10 Barrel Brewing) Few things from 10 Barrel Brewing to cover this late-May day — Tonya Cornett’s day at the World Beer Cup, The Club Tread Can and the power for adventure it holds and Wine. Yes, wine. Actually, let’s start with that...

Central Oregon to Participate in Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 Study

Data collection starting June 2022 for the most comprehensive study of economic impact of nonprofit arts and culture industry. Twenty-one Oregon communities — including Central Oregon, will participate in Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6), the most comprehensive economic impact study of the nonprofit arts and culture industry conducted in the United States. Administered by Americans for the Arts, AEP6 will examine the economic impact of the arts and culture in 387 communities representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
City Club of Central Oregon’s June Forum — Envisioning Bend’s Future

Are you worried about the future of Bend — how growth and change may affect our community? Are you excited and committed to help the greater Bend area become the best it can be — both now and for coming generations? If so, please join the City Club of Central Oregon Tuesday, June 14 forum: Envisioning Bend’s Future. Our community nonprofit, Envision Bend, will be revealing the Bend Vision Project.
BEND, OR
Come Home to Your Local Lender, Come Home to Mid Oregon

(Photo | Courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union) All mortgage loans are not created equal. Mid Oregon Credit Union understands this and is committed to helping people with complex financial situations find the loan option that best fit their needs. As the only financial institution headquartered in Central Oregon, your...
OREGON STATE
Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue

A Portland couple who camped south of Three-Fingered Jack in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area Friday night lost the trail as heavy snowfall moved in during their departure Saturday, prompting a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue effort that took about 10 hours. The post Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
OSU-Cascades to Honor Interim OSU President Becky Johnson at Commencement

(Students, alumni and faculty in the hospitality management degree program at Oregon State University – Cascades in Bend join donors Curt and Robin Baney, owners of the Oxford Collection of hotels and OSU-Cascades Vice President Becky Johnson. The Baneys’ gifts to the program created an endowed faculty fund that supports teaching excellence | Photo courtesy of Oregon State University – Cascades)
BEND, OR
OnPoint Recognizes Three Oregon Teachers with its 2022 Prize for Excellence in Education Educators of the Year Award

((L-R) 2022 OnPoint Prize for Excellence in Education Educator of the Year winners Jennifer Krebs, K-5 Educator of the Year winner; Rob Stuart, President & CEO, OnPoint Community Credit Union; Emmanuel Aquino, 6-8 Educator of the Year winner; and Jesse Bolt, 9-12 Educator of the Year winner | Photo courtesy of OnPoint Community Credit Union)
OREGON STATE
Proposed Border Shifts for "Greater Idaho"

LA PINE, OR -- The Greater Idaho Movement is changing its proposed map, paring down the plan for a large portion of Oregon to join its eastern neighbor. Mike McCarter is President of the group “Move Oregon’s Border.” He tells KBND News, "We are going to adjust a little bit and try to move forward with Eastern Oregon because it seems evident that the Oregon’s leadership and direction that they’re going has a larger impact on Eastern Oregon than it does on Southern Oregon." The new proposed border no longer includes the southern Oregon coast. "So, it starts at the Columbia River and heads south along the Deschutes River. It does make a dogleg out around Bend, comes back in just south of Sunriver and continues on all the way along the western border of Klamath County." McCarter says they’re not giving up on taking Idaho to the Pacific Ocean but believes it’ll have to wait for Phase two.
IDAHO STATE
Missing Eugene woman found safe

EUGENE, Ore. --- The parents of 29-year-old Michelle Stevens are asking for the public's help to find her after she went missing late Sunday night. Stevens lives in a group home in the area of Dalton Drive and Silver Lane. Her parents, James and Rebecca Patrick said Stevens was last seen returning to the group home from a walk at night. They said when employees went to provide her medicine Monday morning, she was gone.
EUGENE, OR
Homeless camps on Albany paths: An update

The homeless camp on the Dave Clark Riverfront Path featured in Friday’s story had been cleared by Friday afternoon. Impromptu camping along the Willamettte River is common, but the campsite under the Lyon Street Bridge was unusual. It was the first I had seen so close to the riverfront walking and bicycling path itself.
Massive Chicken Operation Approved In Linn County

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has authorized Eric Simon, operator of J-S Ranch, to register for Oregon’s General Confined Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) permit. Per Simon's CAFO application, he plans to operate a poultry facility holding up to 580,000 broiler chickens in Linn County.
LINN COUNTY, OR
St. Charles Urgent Care Clinics Now COVID-19 Test to Treat Sites

St. Charles Urgent Care clinics are now federally designated Test to Treat (T2T) sites where people at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness can get fast and easy access to therapeutics. At each T2T site, people can get tested for COVID-19. If they are positive and at high risk of...
BEND, OR
Notice of Bend City Council Vacancy Meetings

The City of Bend will conduct these meetings virtually through Zoom and in person at Bend City Hall, Council Chambers, 710 NW Wall Street. June 3, 2-4pm. Special Meeting for Council Subcommittee — review applications and prepare recommendation for full Council. June 7, 5pm. Special Meeting for full Council...
BEND, OR
City of Bend’s Annual Drinking Water Quality Report Now Available Online

The City of Bend’s Annual Drinking Water Quality Report is now available. The City of Bend Utility Department Laboratory ensures high-quality drinking water and monitors over 130 regulated and unregulated contaminants from both of its water sources throughout the year, including lead, copper, minerals, pesticides and radioactive materials. The lab provided over 2,600 tests throughout the year. The City of Bend is 100 percent compliant in water quality testing, treatment and water supply planning.
BEND, OR
Dr. Terri Daniel to Speak on Making Peace with End of Life

As elders, we are bombarded with advertising messages and social cues that prompt us to be active, look younger and stay healthy and vibrant. What this cultural messaging neglects to tell us is how to navigate one of the most sacred journeys we will ever make… the transition from aging to end-of-life.
BEND, OR
Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Project Amendments — Public Comment Period

Review & Comment with the MPO Policy Board by June 21, 2022. The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Policy Board will consider amendments to the 2021-2024 Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program (MTIP) upon a 20-day public comment period. The meeting will be held on June 21, 2022. The amendments will be considered at a public meeting of the Bend MPO Policy Board. Public Comment can be provided via email to janderson@bendoregon.gov or during public comment at the Bend MPO Policy Board meeting.
BEND, OR
Voters in Three Oregon Counties to Decide on Possibly Becoming Part of Idaho

Voters in three more Oregon counties will indicate whether they want to become Idaho residents without leaving their homes. Questions about the “Greater Idaho” movement are on ballots in Douglas, Josephine and Klamath counties, following approval in eight rural counties, mostly in the southeast part of the state, to push toward redrawing the boundary between Idaho and Oregon.
IDAHO STATE

