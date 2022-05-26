Falcons recap: Deion Jones out, Avery Williams moving to RB

The Atlanta Falcons held their first open organized team activity on Thursday and there was a lot to unpack.

Head coach Arthur Smith gave an update on linebacker Deion Jones, discussed expectations for quarterback Marcus Mariota, and the team added two new faces to the running back room.

Here’s a quick rundown of the day’s top Falcons stories.

Deion Jones out?

Jones will miss the Falcons offseason training program after getting shoulder surgery, head coach Arthur Smith stated on Thursday. The former Pro Bowl inside linebacker is Atlanta’s highest-paid player. Considering the team’s many offseason additions at the ILB position, you have to wonder if the Falcons are anticipating Jones won’t be around this season. The team signed Rashaan Evans and Nick Kwiatkoski, and drafted Troy Andersen in the second round.

Dean Pees expecting big things from Mykal Walker

Mykal Walker may appear to be buried on the depth chart but don’t sleep on the former Fresno State linebacker this season. Foye Oluokun signed in Jacksonville and with Jones’ uncertain status, Walker can fight for a starting spot along with newcomers Troy Andersen, Nick Kwiatkoski and Rashaan Evans. Walker was previously named as the team’s 2022 breakout candidate by PFF.

Arthur Smith on Mariota being himself

Marcus Mariota has some big shoes to fill replacing 14-year starter and former league MVP Matt Ryan. Smith said he isn’t asking Mariota to try and be Ryan, though. The former No. 2 overall pick has a very different skill set than Ryan. Even though things didn’t work out with Mariota in Tennessee when Smith was offensive coordinator, the two clearly have a solid enough relationship to give it another chance. After spending two years as the backup to Derek Carr in Las Vegas, Mariota has a chance to resurrect his career in Atlanta.

Avery Williams moving to running back

Avery Williams was solid during his rookie season as a backup defensive back and kick returner. Apparently, the Falcons think the second-year man out of Boise State is a better fit at running back than in the secondary. While the Falcons RB room is very full at the moment, All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson has made the transition to running back nicely. Williams wasn’t likely to get much time at defensive back, so it’s not a bad idea to see if he can be the next CP.

Falcons sign RB Jeremy McNichols

Atlanta signed former Titans running back Jeremy McNichols on Thursday. The 26-year-old caught on in Tennessee in 2020 when Arthur Smith was the offensive coordinator. Last season, McNichols posted a career-high 28 catches for 240 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Keith Smith had knee surgery

Keith Smith is also recovering from surgery, the team announced this morning. Smith underwent an offseason knee procedure, but according to head coach Arthur Smith, the fullback will return in time for training camp.

