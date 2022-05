As Realtors in Southern Oregon for over 20 years, we have met hundreds of families moving into our area from out of state. We quickly become their “go-to” for advice on restaurants, shopping, where to go, and what to do. We realized that our job was not just selling homes, but it was selling the Southern Oregon lifestyle. For that reason, we wrote “Discovering Southern Oregon” and published it on our website. The content is divided into twenty-one sections such as hikes, theaters, golf courses, rivers, lakes, drives, and wineries. Every year we discover more and publish more, and you can see it all at https://www.expertprops.com/discovering-south-oregon/. Our favorites have been scientifically selected from our subjective opinions!

JACKSONVILLE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO