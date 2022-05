Warning! This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1! Read at your own risk!. The names of the patients of Dr. Brenner at the Hawkins National Laboratory are numbers for a reason: it is their order of arrival at the institution. However, throughout the series, the first was never introduced and it seems that the eldest among the children is Two. So, what happened to One? It is revealed in Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1.

