And we're going to spend the next few minutes talking about a book that opens with these lines. (Reading) When I think of my wife, I always think of her head, the shape of it to begin with. The very first time I saw her, it was the back of the head I saw. And there was something lovely about it, the angles of it, like a shiny hard corn kernel or a riverbed fossil.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 HOURS AGO