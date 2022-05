Recap: Arm has had a wild ride in the last few years, with its fate having been all but determined several times. At one point, it was going to be owned by Nvidia, but that merger fell through. Then it was going to be offered on the NYSE, but the head of the China division blocked it — twice. The board tried to fire him, but he refused their vote — twice. Now he's rechallenging the IPO. And if that's not enough of a rollercoaster, Qualcomm and a group of investors have formed a consortium interested in keeping the company independent through acquisition.

