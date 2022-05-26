Listen: Wrapping Up the Season's Second Major, and Looking Ahead to Colonial

Justin Thomas dug deep to win the PGA Championship, which did not go unnoticed by the guys In the Grill Room.

A hearty congratulations goes out to Justin Thomas as he dug deep to win the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa. Bob and Jay wrap all aspects of the year's second major. Justin and Will Zalatoris describe their final day in their own words before Bob and Jay preview the Charles Schwab Challenge.

