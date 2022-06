PRYOR, Oklahoma - Hi, I'm Snickerdoodle! I was caught in a trap a couple of months ago! I was sooo hungry because I was nursing babies! But I was so scared that I hid in the corner of my kennel, so the shelter people didn't notice until a few days later! They were pretty sad to think that maybe my kittens were dead (I was feeling pretty sad about that, too!!), and that I might get sick because I didn't have my babies. But a miracle was on its way!! I had left my babies in a safe place under a house & when they got hungry they started crying! The lady who lives there got my babies out & brought them to the shelter and we were REUNITED!! I've spent the last few weeks taking VERY GOOD care of my babies, but now they're old enough to have families of their own (2 are already gone), which means that I can start looking for a family, too!!

PRYOR, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO