Baltimore, MD

Man, 26, Hospitalized In West Baltimore Shooting; Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Thursday in West Baltimore sent a 26-year-old man to the hospital, authorities said.

About noon, officers were called to the scene near Bryant Avenue and North Pulaski Street, Baltimore Police said. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim had been taken to a hospital, and a possible suspect was detained by citizens.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately clear Thursday afternoon.

The person identified as a possible suspect was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said that person will be taken into custody for questioning upon their release.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
