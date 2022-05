An investigation into a criminal mischief complaint on May 21st in the Town of Ellington led to the arrest of a Kennedy woman. State Police say when arrangements for a property retrieval fell through, 22-year-old Billie Best allegedly left the complainant's items in an outside location, resulting in the items becoming damaged in the elements. Troopers charged Best with 4th-degree criminal mischief, and she was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Ellington Town Court in June.

