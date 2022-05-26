Illinois Honoring Victims Of Deadly TX School Shooting

COVID-19 cases are starting to drop in Illinois. State health officials reported just under 37-thousand cases over the past week on Friday. That is down from the more than 40-thousand cases reported the week before. Despite the decrease, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID, including Chicago, Cook County and the surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois.
Illinois is working on improving the state’s health care system. Governor Pritzker signed legislation Friday that includes a range of measures aimed at increasing access to quality health care services, preserving existing health care coverage, and continuing to create a more equitable health care system in Illinois. The legislation would provide continuous eligibility for adults enrolled in Medicaid, increase reimbursement rates for prenatal and postpartum health care coverage, and expand equity in coverage.
