ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Dr. Peter Loper, MD on How to Talk With Children About Horror

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Peter Loper, MD is triple board certified in pediatrics, psychiatry, and child...

koacolorado.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Matthew McConaughey Visits Uvalde Following Mass Shooting

Actor Matthew McConaughey is returning to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas to help after an elementary school shooting left 19 children, and two teachers dead. McConaughey recently met with families and children who are impacted by the massacre. Represenative Tony Gonzalez took to Twitter to thank the actor for helping the town heal. McConaughey issued a statement following the shooting saying it is time for a "true call to action" against gun violence. His statement said, "Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," and added, we cannot once again "accept these tragic realities as the status quo."
UVALDE, TX
iheart.com

Donor Covers Uvalde Victims' Funeral Expenses

A single, anonymous donor is covering the funeral expenses for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement. Governor Abbott said, "We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity." The funeral expenses come to around a hundred-75-thousand dollars. In all, 19-school children and two school teachers died in Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School when an armed 18-year old opened fire.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy