Dr. Peter Loper, MD on How to Talk With Children About Horror

Actor Matthew McConaughey is returning to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas to help after an elementary school shooting left 19 children, and two teachers dead. McConaughey recently met with families and children who are impacted by the massacre. Represenative Tony Gonzalez took to Twitter to thank the actor for helping the town heal. McConaughey issued a statement following the shooting saying it is time for a "true call to action" against gun violence. His statement said, "Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," and added, we cannot once again "accept these tragic realities as the status quo."

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO