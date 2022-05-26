ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhys McClenaghan denied chance to defend Commonwealth Games title

By Mark Staniforth
The Independent
 5 days ago

Rhys McClenaghan has been barred from defending his gymnastics title at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in a shock ruling by the sport’s international ruling body.

The 22-year-old and two Northern Ireland team-mates have been told they are ineligible to compete in the event later this year because they routinely represent Ireland in worldwide Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) competitions.

McClenaghan, who pipped Max Whitlock to pommel gold on the Gold Coast four years ago, said on social media: “Earlier today I was informed that the [FIG] will not be allowing myself and my team mates to compete at the Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland.

“I was born in Northern Ireland, my residence is in Northern Ireland and I represented and won Gold for Northern Ireland in the last Commonwealth Games.

“I feel that FIG do not understand the gravity of the Belfast Agreement and the unique situation pertaining to Northern Ireland.

“Every other sport understand the eligibility of Northern Irish athletes in accordance with Commonwealth Games.

“I would like to ask the FIG to reconsider their decision and allow us to compete at the Commonwealth Games.”

Gymnasts have represented Northern Ireland at every Commonwealth Games going back to Auckland in 1990. Gymnasts from other UK nations are unaffected because they hold Great Britain licences.

Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland issued a strongly-worded statement, accusing the FIG of having “completely disregarded” the Good Friday Agreement. PA Media understands the organisation is considering legal recourse to overturn the ruling.

“Historically, TeamNI at all Commonwealth Games has included athletes across a range of sports who have chosen to represent either IRL or GBR at European Championships, World Championships and Olympic Games,” read the statement.

“We even have athletes within the same sport who have chosen different international performance pathways.

The FIG appear to have completely disregarded the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the unique situation pertaining to Northern Ireland.

Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland

“This has always been respected and adds to the inclusive nature of TeamNI at Commonwealth Games.

“The FIG appear to have completely disregarded the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the unique situation pertaining to Northern Ireland. They are out of step with all of our other member sports.”

With Whitlock electing to miss Birmingham, McClenaghan would have been overwhelming favourite to defend his pommel title. Fellow Northern Ireland athletes Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer have also qualified for the Games.

The Commonwealth Games Federation indicated that it had done everything in its powers to convince the FIG to change its decision, which is understood to be the first time such an issue has arisen.

A CGF spokesman said: “We fully appreciate the complex and sensitive nature of this matter and have done everything we can to find a solution, including facilitating urgent consideration by the FIG Executive Committee.

“As an athlete-centred organisation, we share the disappointment of the affected athletes and gymnastics fans and are in discussions with Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland regarding the immediate implications and appropriate next steps.”

The FIG was not immediately available for comment.

#Commonwealth Games#Olympics#The Gold Coast#Fig#The Belfast Agreement#Northern Irish
The Independent

Eurostar ‘chaos’ at St Pancras as half term and jubilee travel misery continues

Eurostar passengers were forced to queue along roads outside London’s St Pancras station on Tuesday – the latest chaos to hit travellers this week as airports continue to struggle.A train fault led to long delays for those checking in to depart for Paris and Brussels.Angry passengers took to social media, with one Twitter user calling it an “absolute shambles.” while another estimated that there was “more than 500m of queue”.Ian Freeman posted a picture of heavy queues, saying: “Total shambles at #stpancras #eurostar @EurostarUK.“Thousands of people, queues snaking around the station, out into the street and back in again. Shocking...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘There’s no quick fix’: Brexit could spark potato shortage in Ireland, experts warn

Brexit could lead to a significant shortage of potatoes for Irish consumers by 2023, experts have warned.Prior to the UK’s departure from the EU, the majority of potato seed used by Irish farmers for varieties such as Kerr Pinks, Golden Wonders and British Queens had been imported from Scotland.But under post-Brexit rules and following the UK’s departure from the single market, exports of seed potatoes – those not consumed but used to plant other potatoes – from Scotland to Ireland are no longer allowed.While many in Ireland are hopeful that the changes will spark a revival of home-grown Irish seed...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Djokovic v Nadal put on night session despite Spaniard's reluctance

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Tuesday's highly-anticipated French Open quarter-final between world number one Novak Djokovic and 13-time champion Rafa Nadal has been scheduled to be played during the controversial night session despite the Spaniard expressing reservations against it. The night session, for which Amazon Prime has exclusive broadcasting rights...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

