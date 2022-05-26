ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Video captures moment two men rescued after being swept out to sea

By Bronwen Weatherby
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jW033_0frNTM8B00

A video has shown the moment two men were rescued after being swept out to sea.

David Henderson and Brian Harding were on a fishing trip on the River Axe in Devon when their 16ft boat was hit by a wave and capsized, casting them into the cold water.

The pair had been heading back to shore when they were flung into the water just as it was getting dark.

I’m grateful I saw that RNLI poster so many times that I instinctively knew to float to live

David Henderson

Mr Henderson, 52, from Ilminster and Mr Harding, 73, from Chard, whose leg was also in a plaster cast, said they quickly realised their attempts to swim to safety were futile as they felt the strong current carry them into the sea.

Both became separated but have credited remembering to float on their backs with how they managed to stay alive.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) campaign Float to Live urges anyone who gets into trouble in water to ‘lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat’ before calling for help.

The charity has said it wants to remind people of their advice ahead of the Platinum Jubilee and half-term holiday when millions are expected to head to the coast.

It follows the death of 13-year-old Kane Edwards after he got into trouble in the River Tawe in Morriston, Swansea on Tuesday.

There were 277 deaths in the UK from accidental drownings in 2021, across inland and coastal locations, an increase of 23 from the previous year.

Mr Henderson said he recalled seeing an RNLI Float to Live poster in his local yacht club which helped him when he got into trouble.

He said: “I was in the water for 20 or 30 minutes. I’ve never been in the water like that so I was concentrating on what I needed to do before my brain started shutting down, because I knew I was at risk of hypothermia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ycvQ_0frNTM8B00

“At my local yacht club there is an RNLI poster with Float to Live advice on it, I walk by it on a daily basis so it really reinforced the message. I knew to lay back in the water while we waited for help.”

Mr Harding said he “had no option other than to start floating on my back” which helped him catch his breath.

A fisherman who was taking photos of the sunset saw what happened and raised the alarm by calling 999 and asking for the coastguard.

Lyme Regis RNLI Lifeboat Station sprung into action and its crew members quickly arrived at the scene and pulled the men from the water, airlifting them to hospital.

It is important that anyone visiting the coast understands the risks of the environment.

RNLI

Mr Henderson added: “I feel exceedingly lucky to be alive. There were so many things that were important to our rescue from the onlooker on the beach who knew what to do and called 999 and asked for the coastguard, to the speed the RNLI were able to launch.

“I’m also very grateful I saw that RNLI poster so many times that I instinctively knew to float to live.”

Gabbi Batchelor, from the RNLI said: “We are expecting the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend and the half-term holidays to be incredibly busy at the coast.

“It is important that anyone visiting the coast understands the risks of the environment. It can be very unpredictable, particularly during early summer when the risk of cold water shock significantly increases, as air temperatures warm but water temperatures remain dangerously cold.”

Ms Bachelor recommended people visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Humpback whale that ‘thanked’ rescuers who freed it from illegal net dies after beaching week later

A 46ft long humpback whale that ‘thanked’ divers who rescued it from an illegal fishing net has died just days later. The 30 tonne mammal was spotted three miles off the coast of Mallorca on May 20, caught in a red net that left it unable to open its mouth. A team of divers from Palma de Mallorca’s Aquarium helped free the huge creature before sending on its way. The group said the whale had appeared to give what looked like “a little thank you sign” before swimming off.But a week later on Thursday 27 May the same creature...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Capsized boat in Colorado leaves one dead, one missing and 11 hospitalised

A boating accident in Colorado has left one person dead, one missing, and almost a dozen hospitalized, authorities say.According to local parks officials, the group’s boat capsized on Lake Pueblo on Sunday evening, tossing all 13 of its passengers – including eight children – into the frigid water.“At about 7:30 pm, @COParksWildlife Rangers responded to a call for help for an overturned boat with 13 victims in the 60-degree water,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) tweeted on Monday. “Rangers rescued 8 juveniles and 3 adults and recovered 1 body. CPW Search & Rescue team is seeking a 5th adult.”CPW...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Train narrowly misses teenagers trespassing on railway tracks in Toronto

A train narrowly missed a group of teenagers trespassing on the railway tracks in Toronto, Canada.The three young people were walking on the Humber River rail bridge, as a Milton Line GO Train approached.In a video, posted by Metrolinx to highlight the danger of trespassing on railways, two of the teens appear on the track, as if they were trying to outrun the train.In response, the crew slammed on their emergency brakes and blasted the horn, claiming that as the train was stopping, it narrowly missed one of the trespassers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Salisbury: Soldier mows down group of teenagers in drunken rageDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queueWreckage recovered from Nepal plane crash that killed 22
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

674K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy