Lack of clarity over £400 energy discount without Stormont Executive – Murphy

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
 5 days ago

Concerns have been raised about what the lack of a power-sharing Executive in Northern Ireland means for the £400 discount on energy bills announced by the Treasury .

The discount, announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as part of a range of measures to tackle the spiralling cost of living, is intended to be UK-wide.

But the Sinn Fein Stormont Finance Minister on Thursday said that the lack of an Executive in Northern Ireland will pose challenges for introducing the discount for households in the region.

Conor Murphy said the Treasury is exploring how equivalent support can be provided to people in Northern Ireland despite the lack of a devolved administration.

In a statement, he said he had spoken to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke on Thursday.

“I have committed to working with him to ensure the Energy Bills Support Scheme will deliver equivalent support to people here given the absence of an Executive.

“Our citizens need support now.”

Sinn Fein, backed by other parties in Northern Ireland, has urged the DUP to end its refusal to return to powersharing until issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.

Mr Murphy welcomed the cost-of-living package announced by the Chancellor.

However, he also said that it does not go far enough to meet the needs of struggling households.

“I am glad the British Government has at long last intervened to provide support to citizens.

“For some time I have been calling on the Chancellor to impose a windfall tax to ensure that the most vulnerable in society are supported through this cost-of-living crisis.

“It is welcome news that support will be directly provided to many low-income households on benefits, pensioners and individuals receiving disability benefits.

“However, it is disappointing that the Chancellor has offered no assistance for businesses which are also facing increased costs including extra fuel and energy costs coupled with additional National Insurance contributions.

“At a time when households and businesses are facing spiralling fuel and energy costs, today’s statement fails to reduce VAT on energy bills – this would have helped many others in society.”

Mr Murphy said that politicians in Northern Ireland are now unable to spend over £430 million due to the absence of powersharing.

“The additional £14 million funding we will receive from the Household Support Fund cannot be allocated in the absence of an Executive.

“This now means there is a total of £435 million which cannot be allocated to help families, workers and businesses with the cost of living and to support public services, particularly our health service.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley acknowledged to BBC Radio Ulster that there was no indication yet of how the £400 discount on energy bills will be spent in Northern Ireland.

But he also defended his party’s position: “Equally, the Treasury is not sure how it can work in relation to the ties with the protocol.

“These issues have to be addressed. There is no reason why it cannot be addressed if there is collective will. The Government understands our concerns in relation to the protocol, as do our voters.

“We want to get down to business, we want to see devolved government operational but it must be on a sustainable, long-term footing.

“A sticking plaster will not suffice in relation to this issue.”

The Independent

Government terminates contract with P&O Ferries over ‘unacceptable’ mass sacking

The Government has terminated a “one-of-a-kind” agreement with P&O Ferries in response to the firm’s “unacceptable” sacking of nearly 800 seafarers without notice.The Home Office announced on Monday evening that the P&O arrangement with the Border Force agency would come to an end with “immediate effect”.It comes after the Department for Transport (DfT) reviewed links with the firm in light of the mass sacking.The DfT said the review has concluded, with the only contract identified with P&O Ferries being wound up.I called for a full review of government agreements with P&O Ferries and working with @ukhomeoffice we've terminated @UKBorder's one-of-a-kind...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Expand free school meals in time for summer holidays, Boris Johnson told as cost of living crisis deepens

Boris Johnson is under pressure to extend the free school meals programme before the summer holidays amid warnings more than a million children face going hungry because of the cost of living crisis.Former education secretaries from both Labour and the Conservatives, as well as the mayor of London, unions and charities have urged the government to act as it did during the Covid pandemic.As inflation surges the cost of some foods has already soared, while the governor of the Bank of England has warned of “apocalyptic” prices ahead.Justine Greening, the Conservative former education secretary, said: “The government has a chance to...
U.K.
The Independent

Australia election: Anthony Albanese secures outright majority, final results show

Australia’s Anthony Albanese has secured an outright majority in parliament, leading the way for the new prime minister to govern alone.Mr Albanese became the 31st prime minister of Australia after his centre-left Labor Party defeated the conservative coalition led by prime minister Scott Morrison in the 21 May election.The 59-year-old’s party has secured at least 77 of the 151 House seats with 80 per cent of the votes counted, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.It is the minimum number of seats required to form a majority government. It was a tight race for Mr Albanese as two seats remained...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

First Rwanda deportation flight set for next month as asylum seekers to be given final notice

The first flight to Rwanda carrying asylum seekers denied entry to the UK is scheduled to leave next month, the Home Office said. Officials have started giving final notice to the first group of people to be sent the east African nation under the controversial new deportation scheme – which has been described as “irrational” and “unlawful” by campaigners.The Home Office is understood to have informed dozens of people earlier in May that they were being considered for removal and is now handing out Removal Direction notices. The ministry said officials were working to ensure individuals are given the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘They hate us all,’ claims former Russian leader in latest sanctions row

Western sanctions against Russia are motivated by “hatred”, according to a former Russian president with close links to Vladimir Putin.Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of the country’s security council, also alleged that sanctions against the country are aimed at hurting ordinary Russian people.He wrote on the Telegram messenger app on Tuesday: “They hate us all! The basis for these decisions is hatred for Russia, for Russians and for all its inhabitants.”Despite that, Medvedev claimed sanctions are not affecting the political elite and won't be “fatal” for big business, but are “directed precisely against the people of Russia”.Western measures affecting oil...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

674K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

