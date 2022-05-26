Uvalde Student Laid On Top Of Dying Classmate To Avoid Being Shot

Photo: Getty Images

An 11-year-old student at Robb Elementary School was among those who survived the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas , on Tuesday (May 24). She recounted her horrifying experience to her father , Miguel Cerrillo , according to The Washington Post .

Cerrillo's daughter, Miah, was late to school after attending a doctor's appointment. She arrived to school about an hour before the shooting began. Her parents arrived on the school to check on their two daughters shortly after. Cerrillo saw a police officer leave the school with two children in his hands; one of which was Miah, alive, but covered in blood. Miah was loaded onto a school bus, where she could speak to her father only through the bus window, her father told The Washington Post .

While Miah was in the classroom, she saw her teacher, Eva Mireles , shot with her phone slipping out of her hand. Miah grabbed her phone and dialed 911. Miah also saw another student who was bleeding as a result of a gunshot wound. She laid on top of her dying classmate so the gunman would think they were both dead. Miah said the student was breathing at the time, but died before help arrived.

Cerrillo said Miah's left side had several small bullet fragments, but doctors at Uvalde Memorial Hospital decided against removing them. She was discharged late Tuesday. Cerrillo said Miah spent the night fearful the gunman was "going to come get us."