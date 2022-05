History Lecture Series Returns in Commemoration of D-Day Invasion. The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to announce the return of its History Lecture Series for the 2022 season beginning on Saturday, June 4th at 1:30pm featuring master model builder William Emerson. Throughout 2020-21, Emerson built a scale model of the HLWMM’s own National Historic Landmark WWII tugboat LT-5 currently on display, providing the most accurate depiction of its wartime appearance. He will be presenting on the history of LT-5, its role in the Normandy invasion, as well as his own experiences recreating an iconic piece of national history.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO