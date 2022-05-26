ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Ray Liotta’s Fiancee Jacy Nittolo? Get to Know Her After ‘Goodfellas’ Actor’s Death

By Elisabeth McGowan
 5 days ago
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Late Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta was engaged to fiancée Jacy Nittolo before his heartbreaking death was revealed on May 26, 2022. The couple announced their engagement on social media in December 2020.

His publicist Jennifer Allen later confirmed the news of his death, per NBC News.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of Ray’s passing, it’s a tremendous loss and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, fiancée Jacy and daughter Karsen” the producers of Dangerous Waters tell In Touch.

Keep reading to learn more details about Jacy.

Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo Got Engaged in 2020

The pair revealed they got engaged via their respective Instagram accounts in December 2020.

“Christmas wishes do come true.” Ray captioned an Instagram post that month, featuring a photo of him and Jacy together. “I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said ‘yes’!!!”

That month, Jacy also referred to her fiancé as the “love of my life” in a birthday tribute post she shared via Instagram.

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo Had a Low-Key Romance

Ray and Jacy kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part, as they shared only a few images of each other on social media. However, the lovebirds affectionately posed for a few sweet photos together from time to time, which they shared via Instagram.

In May 2021, Jacy posted a stunning, picture-perfect moment on her account, featuring Ray holding a cigar in her mouth while they looked at the camera.

“Smokin’ hot,” she captioned the post at the time.

In January 2022, the brunette beauty revealed that she and the Killing Them Softly actor jetted off to the Virgin Islands for a trip. Jacy shared a scenic picture of them standing on the shoreline together, in which she donned a beautiful slit dress and Ray wore a white collared shirt and cream-colored pants.

Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo Attended Red Carpet Events Together

Although they didn’t attend every high-end Hollywood event, Ray and Jacy made an appearance at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The Many Saints of Newark star even gushed about his love accompanying him for the evening in a since-deleted November 2020 Instagram post.

“FBF — February 8th earlier this year at the Spirit Awards accepting the Robert Altman Award with the cast of Marriage Story,” Ray wrote at the time. “Here, I’m backstage with my fiancé Jacy Nittolo after the award ceremony.”

Jacy Nittolo Shares 4 Kids With Ex-Husband Joey Nittolo

Jacy was once married to producer Joseph “Joey” Nittolo before she began a relationship with Ray, and they share four children.

While she tends to keep her children out of the spotlight, Jacy tagged all of her kids in a Mother’s Day Instagram post in May 2021.

“Early Mother’s Day celebration with the crew. Missing @karsen_liotta,” she captioned a group shot, featuring her kids Chazz, Joey, Jade and Dax.

