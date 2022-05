HOWARD COUNTY, Ind.–A woman from Kokomo who had gone missing was found dead Sunday night. Her dog was also found dead. State police and other law enforcement had been trying to find 80-year-old Betty Stroup who had been missing since Thursday, May 26. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that they found Stroup and her dog in a ditch on the side of a road not far from where she lived (1700 N. Reed Road).

