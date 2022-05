(from Roanoke PD) On May 29, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of an unresponsive person near the intersection of 13th Street NE and Baldwin Avenue NE. Responding officers located an adult male lying partially in the roadway with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. He has been identified as Samuel E. Dickerson, Jr., 32 of Roanoke.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO