BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Hina Sugita and Sophia Smith each found the back of the net as the Portland Thorns twice came from behind in a 2-2 draw against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday night. MATCHCENTER: Stats and Boxscore. Down 2-1 after a high intensity opening 20 minutes, the Thorns...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO