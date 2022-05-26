ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattaponi, VA

Upper Mattaponi Annual Pow Wow

NBC12
 4 days ago

Upper Mattaponi Annual Pow Wow

www.nbc12.com

NBC12

New music academy opening in Mechanicsville

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In just a matter of days, a new music academy is opening up in Mechanicsville. It will teach kids how to produce music and navigate the business side of the industry, like negotiating contracts. Check out a behind-the-scenes look below!. Send it to 12 here. Want...
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
NBC12

National lifeguard shortage impacting pools in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Most pools opened up this weekend for the summer season but there’s a nationwide shortage of lifeguards. The American Lifeguard Association reports that nearly half of the more than 300,000 pools in the nation will likely be impacted by lifeguard shortages. The YMCA and the Richmond Parks and Recreation Department say the shortage has been a problem for the past couple of years but they’ve tried fix it through different solutions.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hundreds recognize Memorial Day at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several ceremonies in central Virginia recognized the brave servicemen and women who paid the ultimate price for our country. While many enjoyed the extra day off, it’s important to remember the significance and gravity of the holiday. On Monday morning, the Virginia War Memorial held its 66th annual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony.
RICHMOND, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Pleasant Shade Cemetery Needs You

The nonprofit East End Neighborhood Association needs assistance this Memorial Day to help clean and care for Pleasant Shade Cemetery, the oldest and largest African American cemetery on the Virginia Peninsula. The cemetery was abandoned by its owners, and the East End Neighborhood Association has made a commitment to restore dignity through periodic cleanups of the property and other measures.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

A ‘New Beginnings’ prom for teens with special needs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Prom season is that magical time of year when teenagers get to ask, “who are you wearing?” But for hundreds of special needs students across the region and their parents, this rite of passage is elusive. Earlier this year, in a call to action video, pastor Karl Wilkins of The Mount […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginia Business

FOR THE RECORD JUNE 2022

Richmond-based Dominion Energy Inc. asked the State Corporation Commission for permission in early May to increase Virginia residential customer bills by about $9 a month to account for rising fuel prices. According to federal data, Virginia already has high electric bills. Dominion cited dramatic increases in fuel prices stemming from the pandemic, inflation and the war in Ukraine as reasons it needs to charge more to cover what’s known as the “fuel factor” component of its electric rates. A $9 increase would raise the typical residential customer bill by about 7%, wrote Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. (VirginiaBusiness.com)
RICHMOND, VA
Katie Cherrix

Three High-End Places to Eat in Chincoteague, Virginia

As summer approaches, many people will be coming from out of town to vacation on Chincoteague Island. This quirky beach town is home to some of the finest restaurants on Delmarva, serving high-quality eats like steaks and fresh, local seafood. Here are three of the best places to eat in Chincoteague, Virginia if you're in the mood for an upgraded dining experience.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
arlnow.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Finley

Give a warm welcome to the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week, Finley! This blue-eyed Australian Shepherd is an energetic pup looking for his best friend. He is in shelter at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, which is currently at or near capacity for its dog kennels. This is...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
easternshorepost.com

Fishing From The Shore

While the recent air temperatures may have felt more like August than May, the recent fishing action has been equally as hot. Black drum fishing has been very good, with anglers starting to recognize the importance of releasing some of these slow-growing giants after snapping a few pictures. Pinhead croakers have made their summer time appearance on the seaside, much to the chagrin of drum fishermen trying to keep bait on their hooks. Look for an early appearance of cobia, though the state’s cobia season does not open until June 15. The first tuna of the season have been caught out of Ocean City, Md.
WACHAPREAGUE, VA

Community Policy