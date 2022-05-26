Upper Mattaponi Annual Pow Wow

While the recent air temperatures may have felt more like August than May, the recent fishing action has been equally as hot. Black drum fishing has been very good, with anglers starting to recognize the importance of releasing some of these slow-growing giants after snapping a few pictures. Pinhead croakers have made their summer time appearance on the seaside, much to the chagrin of drum fishermen trying to keep bait on their hooks. Look for an early appearance of cobia, though the state’s cobia season does not open until June 15. The first tuna of the season have been caught out of Ocean City, Md.

WACHAPREAGUE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO