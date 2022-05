DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Good news after Dallas police asked for help from the public finding a missing woman they said may have been in serious danger.On May 29, Alyana Rachael Clark placed a 911 emergency call for help. Police believed her life could be in danger. During the early morning hours of May 30 officials said Clark had 'been located and is safe.'Police did not go into detail about where Clark was found or who she was with. Initially police said she had last been seen with Deonty Washington, a 20-year-old Black man, in a 2011 blue Nissan Altima. The car had the temporary tag 450-35Y5.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO