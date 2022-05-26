ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Teen Graduates From College Before Graduating From High School

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio teenager recently earned a college degree before her high school graduation, according to WLWT 5 .

Abbie Campana is the first student from Lakeview Local Schools to graduate with both an associates degree from college and a high school diploma — and school officials said she got her college degree in business administration first.

Campana had been taking College Credit Plus at Youngstown State University since her sophomore year of high school and carefully mapped out how to get her associate's degree before graduating from Lakeview High School. She has taken college classes full-time for the past two years, and by May she had earned 80 credit hours and graduated with a 4.0 GPA. All the college credits also counted toward her high school diploma.

Days after Campana graduated from Youngstown State University, she graduated from Lakeview High School — as valedictorian. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University in the fall and wants to earn a bachelor's degree in supply chain management . She will be considered a freshman, but will be taking junior-level classes. Thus, she'll be able to obtain her degree in just two years.

According to Statista , about 37.5 percent of the U.S. population aged 25 and older in 2020 had graduated from college or another higher education.

