Man caught recording Auburn woman undressing in her bedroom found guilty of Voyeurism

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A trial in Lee County has concluded with the conviction of a man accused hiding outside of an Auburn woman’s bedroom window and recording her while she undressed.

On Friday, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office announced that Trevor Cofer, age 26, was found guilty of four counts of Voyeurism, First Degree by a Lee County Jury.



According to the district attorney’s office, Voyeurism, First Degree is a crime against the victim’s privacy. It happens when the perpetrator films or photographs the victim’s intimate body parts without the victim’s knowledge and consent, in a location where the victim expects privacy, and the purpose of the filming is for the sexual gratification of the Defendant or another person. Voyeurism, First Degree is a Class C felony punishable by a year and a day up to ten years in prison.

The trial was prosecuted Senior Trial Prosecutor Cathey Berardi.

Evidence presented during trial against Cofer showed that he was arrested after he was caught in the act by the victim’s boyfriend. The boyfriend found Cofer standing outside the woman’s bedroom window recording her with his cell phone.

According to testimony, during a search of Cofer’s phone, Auburn Police found, on multiple occasions, that Cofer had recorded the victim in her bedroom as she was undressing.

Additionally, according to the district attorney’s office, victim didn’t know Cofer, who lived nearby.

Cofer will be sentenced at a later date.

