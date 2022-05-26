ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Massive, Luxury Grocery Store Coming To The Phoenix Area

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A massive, luxury grocery store is coming to the Phoenix area soon. The 5,000-square-foot food market will open in Scottsdale this summer.

AZ Central reported that Gastromé Market will be a "restaurant, a market, and a classroom." Co-owner Jenny Le added that the space will have a boutique wine shop, cheese counter, foraged specialty produce, and a cooking class.

According to Le and co-owner Tiffany Chavez , there will be a curated selection of food with many products sources from small, women-owned companies.

Chavez said, "We will know the cheese makers and share their experience and products. It'll be products that we really believe in."

The store will be home to a 3,500-square-foot market and a 1,500-square-foot restaurant that will feature scratch-made hot and cold entrees. It will be located in the Gainey Ranch Shops Plaza on the corner of Doubletree Ranch and Scottsdale roads.

The market will feature high-end products such as caviar, curated meats, olive oil, pasta, spices, sauces, nuts, pastries, honey, and jams .

The co-owners are currently hiring and plan to open the store in July of 2022. Click here to stay current with store updates.

#Gastromé Market
FOOD & DRINKS
