ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean cancels NRA meeting performance

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bj5UY_0frNF12P00

( The Hill ) – “American Pie” singer Don McLean is nixing a performance at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in the wake of the school shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean said in a Wednesday statement, according multiple reports.

“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans,” the 76-year-old Grammy Award winner said.

“I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation,” McLean said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

McLean’s representatives didn’t immediately return The Hill’s request for comment on Thursday.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The NRA indicated in a statement a day after the deadly shooting that the event would still take place. Former President Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) are among the speakers scheduled to appear at the gathering.

Lee Greenwood, famous for his 1984 hit “God Bless the U.S.A.,” is also poised to perform at the event, along with T. Graham Brown, Danielle Peck, Larry Gatlin, Jacob Bryant and Larry Stewart.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf, Pa. lawmakers react to deadly Texas mass shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Texas community continues to grieve the loss of 19 children and two teachers. On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman entered a single classroom at a Ulvade, Texas elementary school and opened fire. Law enforcement officers broke into the classroom and killed the gunman who was using an AR-style rifle. Other students […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T. Graham Brown
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Danielle Peck
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Lee Greenwood
Person
Larry Gatlin
Person
Don Mclean
abc27 News

Pa. Senators Casey and Toomey calling for gun legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators are reacting to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, trying to find common ground to pass some kind of gun legislation. It takes 60 votes in the U.S. Senate for legislation to pass. That means Democrats need 10 Republicans on their side, something that hasn’t happened in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Schumer tells colleagues not to expect a gun control vote anytime soon

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday that he will not immediately bring gun control measures to the floor in the wake of two mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, because he doesn’t expect them to muster enough Republican votes to pass.   Instead, the Democratic leader said […]
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#American Pie#Americans#Robb Elementary School
abc27 News

Midstate safety experts react to Texas school shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After police say a gunman took the lives of at least 19 children and two adults in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, school safety experts in the Midstate are weighing in. It’s unclear what safety measures were in place in Texas, but in Pennsylvania, experts say over the last […]
TEXAS STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy