‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean cancels NRA meeting performance

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
( The Hill ) – “American Pie” singer Don McLean is nixing a performance at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in the wake of the school shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean said in a Wednesday statement, according multiple reports.

“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans,” the 76-year-old Grammy Award winner said.

“I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation,” McLean said.

McLean’s representatives didn’t immediately return The Hill’s request for comment on Thursday.

Ray Liotta dies at 67: reports

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The NRA indicated in a statement a day after the deadly shooting that the event would still take place. Former President Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) are among the speakers scheduled to appear at the gathering.

Lee Greenwood, famous for his 1984 hit “God Bless the U.S.A.,” is also poised to perform at the event, along with T. Graham Brown, Danielle Peck, Larry Gatlin, Jacob Bryant and Larry Stewart.

KSN News

Rose Hill schools to enhance security processes after child abduction

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — After a 5-year-old boy was abducted from a Rose Hill elementary school last week, the school district announced safety enhancements to keep that from happening again. According to a Facebook post, USD 394 said the updated practices will include: ​Second layer identification verification, including photo ID and guardian notification. Renewed […]
ROSE HILL, KS
KSN News

Topeka’s Porubsky’s deli honored on floor of US Senate

TOPEKA, Kan.(KSNT) – A Kansas deli was honored in Washington, D.C. on the floor of the U.S. Senate this week after serving Topeka for 75 years. After decades of serving cold plates and hot pickles, Porubsky’s Deli in Topeka closed up shop quietly, according to the family. Charles Sr. and Lydia Porubsky established Porubsky’s Deli […]
TOPEKA, KS
