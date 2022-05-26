ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta ‘strategically’ dropping 100 flights daily this summer

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – The travel woes will continue into summer for some fliers as Delta says it will “strategically decrease” its flight schedule between July and August, affecting “approximately 100 daily departures.”

The airline announced the changes Thursday, noting the travel demand has been on the rise recently and “rebuilding Delta’s full-scale operation to serve the increasing number of customers who want to fly with us has been a huge feat.”

Between July 1 and August 7, roughly 100 daily departures will be cut, “primarily in markets in the U.S. and Latin America that Delta frequently serves.” Specific locations impacted have not yet been released.

According to Delta, cutting back on flights will improve reliability in the airline for customers and employees.

“More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation – weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups – are resulting in an operation that isn’t consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years,” said Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband. “We deeply appreciate the energy and efforts of our people and the confidence of our customers as we adapt and pivot to ensure we provide the airline-of-choice experience we’re so proud to be known for.”

If you have a flight via Delta this summer that is impacted by a scheduling change or delay, the airline will notify you at the contact information you include during booking or on its My Trips platform. Delta said its employees will work with those who have a booking changed this summer to find the next-best flight with the shortest delay.

Moving forward, Delta said it is adding several hundred new pilots and flight attendants “to support our growth.”

As many Americans hope to take to the sky this summer, costs are also expected to rise. From March to April, data from the Labor Department found airfares rose nearly 19%, The Hill reports . Still, major airlines have been cutting down on their spring and summer schedules. Earlier this year, Delta and United Airlines trimmed their number of total seats by 14% and nearly 17%, respectively, compared to the same time three years ago.

A lack of pilots, coupled with rising fuel costs, are largely to blame. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of jet fuel has jumped more than 150% since last year, data from S&P Global shows.

The Hill’s Karl Evers-Hillstrom contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of flights worldwide were cancelled by midday Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend in the U.S. More than 1,030 flights had been canceled as of 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations Friday […]
ATLANTA, KS
Suspect arrested in deadly Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspect in a deadly shooting that took place in Wichita on Saturday has been arrested. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), 27-year-old Roger Gale, of Wichita, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. According to the WPD, officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to a call […]
Kansas county on ‘high’ COVID alert ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The latest coronavirus data has some states on high alert heading into Memorial Day weekend. But, in Kansas, most counties are experiencing low transmission levels according to CDC “COVID-19 Community Levels” data. As of Thursday, only Lyon County is experiencing “high” levels of spread. Dr. Clif Jones, an Infectious Disease Specialist […]
Mendez sentenced to life for Washburn football player’s death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The man accused and convicted in the 2019 killing of Dwane Simmons, a Washburn University student and football player, will spend life in prison. During Friday’s sentencing, the family of Simmons provided the court with a video featuring photographs of Simmons before family members spoke. “If you knew my son, you […]
TOPEKA, KS
Rose Hill schools to enhance security processes after child abduction

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — After a 5-year-old boy was abducted from a Rose Hill elementary school last week, the school district announced safety enhancements to keep that from happening again. According to a Facebook post, USD 394 said the updated practices will include: ​Second layer identification verification, including photo ID and guardian notification. Renewed […]
ROSE HILL, KS
More options to cool off this summer in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. This year Wichita has more options to cool off since the Aquatics Master Plan has been completed. Starting Monday, May 30 Wichitans will be able to visit their favorite pools and new splash pads. Overall, the City of Wichita has 6 public pools […]
WICHITA, KS
Events happening this Memorial Day weekend around Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With gas prices twice as high as last year, many wonder how they can spend their Memorial Day weekend without spending too much money on travel. Here are some events happening in and around Wichita for Memorial Day weekend: Saturday, May 28 For all ages: Memorial Day Weekend Backyard BBQ Where: […]
WICHITA, KS
Louisiana man dies while driving in Kansas

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Lousiana died while driving in Kansas on Saturday, May 28. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 20-year-old Aaron Bostick, of Bastrop, Lousiana, was driving a 1994 GMC westbound on Interstate 70. The KHP says Bostick lost control of his car two miles east of U.S. Highway […]
Hundreds of Riverfest buttons bought with bad checks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita River Festival is out hundreds of admission buttons after some people bought the buttons with bad checks. Jenny Venn, director of marketing and communications for Wichita Festivals, Inc., said the theft happened in late April and early May. Venn said the culprits called and ordered around 100 adult buttons […]
WICHITA, KS
