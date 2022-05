Those of us who actively support basic human rights are beyond devastated that the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which supports the right to get an abortion, in May 2022. So as you'd imagine, many are getting their picket signs ready to rally. And if you, too, are hoping to keep the U.S. pro-choice, here are some abortion rights rallies near you.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO