 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Styles has just released his third solo album. It's called "Harry's House." The new record finds the former One Direction singer presiding over a bunch of breezy, unfailingly pleasant love songs. I'm Stephen Thompson. Today, we are talking about Harry Styles on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR. Joining me...

NPR

Our favorite graduation moments in pop culture

This is the time of year when so many students graduate from so many schools in so many caps and gowns. Whether it's graduation episodes of our favorite TV series, high school songs, or movies about the last wild night of high school, we're here to commence a show about commencement.
NPR

Zoe Sadler used to eat only cheese and onion flavored potato chip sandwiches

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. We've all dealt with picky eaters in our lives, but Zoe Sadler of England is pickier than most. For 23 years, she only ate cheese and onion flavored potato chip sandwiches. Zoe figured it was time for a real meal, so she tried hypnotherapy, and it worked. Now she's a fan of strawberries and says she's looking forward to trying curry and lots of other different foods. Zoe's getting married next March and wants to enjoy a great meal at the reception. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

The financial reality of touring indie musicians

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with music journalist Zach Schonfeld about why some artists find touring, even in the summer, to be challenging and financially difficult. After two long years of the COVID pandemic, summer music festivals are back on. Fans are thrilled to have them back, and there have already been some standout performances that have generated a lot of excitement. Looking at you, Harry Styles. But it turns out for a lot of musicians, maybe even most, the decision to play at festivals can be complicated. For up and coming artists, playing at a festival can involve a lot more than just a performance, and the costs don't always add up. Our own Michel Martin spoke with Zach Schonfeld about this. He recently wrote a piece for Stereogum titled, "Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?"
Harry Styles
NPR

Better taste and texture have made non-dairy ice cream more popular

Today, of course, is Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, which makes it the perfect time to try ice cream, maybe even a plant-based ice cream. They're more popular than ever. And if you don't believe me, just peek in the freezer section of your store. Try to count all the ice cream options that do not use cows' milk. The results might surprise you.
NPR

Jamie was lost in LA and his anxiety was growing. Then a stranger stepped in

This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series from the Hidden Brain team about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. In 1998, Jamie Spurway flew to the U.S. from his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland. He was 19 years old, headed to California for a semester studying abroad. It was his first time traveling overseas by himself, and he was a little nervous.
NPR

Grilling for beginners

No long holiday weekend is complete without a feast - ideally, one that's grilled and charred over an open flame. Hamburgers, hot dogs and corn on the cob all signal that it's time to relax. But if grilling itself is not relaxing for you, Ruth Tam from NPR's Life Kit has some tips for you.
NPR

A preview of this summer's biggest movies

In Hollywood, Memorial Day weekend is traditionally the start of summer blockbuster season, or at least it was before the pandemic. Last summer, despite the best efforts of the "Fast & Furious" crew and Marvel's "Black Widow," no blocks were busted. But this year, "Doctor Strange" and "Top Gun: Maverick" have primed the pump. And critic Bob Mondello says there are more where those came from.
NPR

Kendrick Lamar looks inward on 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers'

This is FRESH AIR. Kendrick Lamar has a new album called "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers." It's his first album in five years. His previous album, "DAMN.," won a Pulitzer Prize, and he performed at this year's Super Bowl in February. The new collection is a large one - 18 songs. And rock critic Ken Tucker says Lamar clearly has a lot to get off his chest about the effects widespread acclaim have had on him.
NPR

Author interview: 'Jim Crow's Pink Slip'

It's no secret that K-12 education in the U.S. has become a culture war battleground, with race often at the core. We're talking about everything from false allegations that critical race theory is being taught to small children to questions about police presence in schools. But what many people might not know is that the question of who gets to teach and lead in schools has also been at the heart of fierce battles in U.S. education. And here again, race is at the center.
NPR

How 'Gone Girl' hold up 10 years later, according to a book critic

And we're going to spend the next few minutes talking about a book that opens with these lines. (Reading) When I think of my wife, I always think of her head, the shape of it to begin with. The very first time I saw her, it was the back of the head I saw. And there was something lovely about it, the angles of it, like a shiny hard corn kernel or a riverbed fossil.
NPR

New graphic memoir shows how punk rock helped a young Black man find his identity

GORILLA BISCUITS: (Singing) Tell me who's pure. Tell me who's right. Tell me the last time you fought a fair fight. CHANG: In fact, it suffuses much of his life. He's a tattoo artist, and he directed the 2003 documentary "Afro-Punk," exploring the roles of African Americans in the then-overwhelmingly white punk scene in the U.S. And he co-founded the AFROPUNK Festival. Now he can add graphic memoirist to that list. His new book is "The High Desert: Black. Punk. Nowhere." As NPR's Mallory Yu reports, in it, he tells the story of how he discovered punk music and, through it, his identity.
NPR

The race for mayor is heating up in Los Angeles

In less than two weeks, Los Angeles voters will decide who will be their next mayor. LA is the second-largest city in the country, so the stakes are high. And this race is heated. Longtime California politician and congresswoman Karen Bass and billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso are the front-runners in the nonpartisan primary.
