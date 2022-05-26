ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colonie announces extended hours for town pool, splash pad

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colonie town pool and splash pad will...

GlobalFoundries hopes career fair fills lots of open jobs

If you're looking for work, GlobalFoundries wants to hear from you. The Malta-based semiconductor manufacturer is hosting a career fair this Saturday, June 4, and wants to fill 200 open positions in Malta, – with the possibility of 1,000 more as the company expands over the next five years.
MALTA, NY
Maria College to get $50k from Center for Disability Services

ALBANY - The Center for Disability Services is set to present Maria College with $50,000 to support healthcare education. The gift is in memory of Eunice Antonucci who died on May 13. He was a member of the executive board of the Center for Disability Services. The lifelong Cohoes resident...
COHOES, NY
Albany County DA wants state’s impaired driving laws tightened

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office is calling for updates to the state's impaired driving laws. The Vehicular Crimes Unit of the district attorney’s office is calling on the New York State Legislature to pass a bill. It would update impaired driving laws to coincide with the legalization of adult use cannabis in New York.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
#Labor Day Weekend
Gold Star mothers remember their daughters at Albany parade

People gathered across the Capital Region Monday to honor fallen military members. In Albany, hundreds came out to support Gold Star families at a parade and wreath-laying ceremony. It's the first Memorial Day gathering in the city since the pandemic. "Today I feel like my spirits were really lifted, and...
ALBANY, NY
Germantown walks it off against Fort Ann for Class D title

The Germantown baseball team defended its Class D title with a walk-off 2-1 win over Fort Ann on Saturday at Joe Bruno Stadium. Jojo Mollo brought in the game-tying run with an RBI single to right that got past the right fielder before Logan McDonald brought Mollo home with the game-winner. See highlights and reaction here.
FORT ANN, NY
State police increase patrols for Memorial Day

While many of you are celebrating Memorial Day weekend, New York State Police are working overtime to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving. Police have increased patrols until Tuesday morning at 3 a.m. to keep everyone safe during the holiday weekend. According to the Institute of Traffic Safety Management and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ballston Spa woman dies after crash on Northway

A Saratoga County woman died from her injuries in a crash that shut down a stretch of the Northway on Saturday night -- and a man is in custody for DWI. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on I-87 in Colonie. State police say 23-year-old Vasu Laroiya of New...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Man in Hudson Falls dies after eight-hour standoff

A man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an eight-hour standoff with police. Police say they responded to a home on Meadow Road Saturday night and found 59-year-old David Greenwood in a backyard, after he locked his girlfriend out of her own home. Greenwood allegedly pointed a semi-automatic...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
Man arrested in deadly DWI Northway crash

One woman is dead, and a man is behind bars facing DWI charges, after a crash on the Northway. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night in Colonie. State police say 23-year-old Vasu Laroiya of New Jersey slammed his vehicle into the back of another car driven by 22-year-old Katryn Fisher of Ballston Spa.
COLONIE, NY
We Salute You: Harry Kilmer

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Private Second Class Harry Kilmer of Waterford. The husband and father of three served in the 1950s and 1960s. That includes time in Germany.
WATERFORD, NY
Man dead after his car overturns in Queensbury

A man is dead after his car flipped over in the Town of Queensbury early Saturday morning. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the man did not realize there was a slight curve near Carlton Drive and drove by the shared parking lot for Econo Lodge and Northway Inn.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Pittsfield police search for missing teen

Police are asking for your help to find a Pittsfield teenager, missing for two weeks now. Police put out the initial call for help in the search for 17-year-old Angus Young earlier this month. Police say he has dark hair, brown eyes and is about 5 ft. 9 in. tall.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Homicide under investigation in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - A person has died inside a North Adams apartment. Investigators say the death is a homicide. The person was found inside an apartment on Charles Street Sunday evening. Their age and identity haven't been released. Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington is still tight-lipped right now....
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Troy officials issue statement about reports of shots fired

In a joint statement on Saturday afternoon Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and Police Chief Daniel DeWolf said significant police response to shots fired in the area of Congress and Third Streets on Friday evening is part of the city’s plan to deter violence in the city. The statement was released on the City of Troy and Troy Police Department (TPD) social media accounts.
TROY, NY

