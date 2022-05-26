Colonie announces extended hours for town pool, splash pad

If you're looking for work, GlobalFoundries wants to hear from you. The Malta-based semiconductor manufacturer is hosting a career fair this Saturday, June 4, and wants to fill 200 open positions in Malta, – with the possibility of 1,000 more as the company expands over the next five years.
Albany's Memorial Day Parade was back in full force for the first time since 2019. The parade's grand marshals were two Gold Star mothers, Cindy Roberts and Mary Elizabeth Jenks, honoring their daughters killed in the line of duty. Cindy Roberts lost her only daughter to suicide nearly 10 years...
ALBANY - The Center for Disability Services is set to present Maria College with $50,000 to support healthcare education. The gift is in memory of Eunice Antonucci who died on May 13. He was a member of the executive board of the Center for Disability Services. The lifelong Cohoes resident...
The Albany County District Attorney’s Office is calling for updates to the state's impaired driving laws. The Vehicular Crimes Unit of the district attorney’s office is calling on the New York State Legislature to pass a bill. It would update impaired driving laws to coincide with the legalization of adult use cannabis in New York.
People gathered across the Capital Region Monday to honor fallen military members. In Albany, hundreds came out to support Gold Star families at a parade and wreath-laying ceremony. It's the first Memorial Day gathering in the city since the pandemic. "Today I feel like my spirits were really lifted, and...
The Germantown baseball team defended its Class D title with a walk-off 2-1 win over Fort Ann on Saturday at Joe Bruno Stadium. Jojo Mollo brought in the game-tying run with an RBI single to right that got past the right fielder before Logan McDonald brought Mollo home with the game-winner. See highlights and reaction here.
While many of you are celebrating Memorial Day weekend, New York State Police are working overtime to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving. Police have increased patrols until Tuesday morning at 3 a.m. to keep everyone safe during the holiday weekend. According to the Institute of Traffic Safety Management and...
A Saratoga County woman died from her injuries in a crash that shut down a stretch of the Northway on Saturday night -- and a man is in custody for DWI. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on I-87 in Colonie. State police say 23-year-old Vasu Laroiya of New...
A woman from Rutland, Vermont is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Astrid Blake had a blood alcohol content of .41%. That is five times the legal limit. Deputies pulled Blake over Sunday on Glen Lake Road near Route 9 in Queensbury, after...
A man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an eight-hour standoff with police. Police say they responded to a home on Meadow Road Saturday night and found 59-year-old David Greenwood in a backyard, after he locked his girlfriend out of her own home. Greenwood allegedly pointed a semi-automatic...
A seventh grader at Hudson Falls Middle School is suspended after allegedly asking if he could bring a gun to school. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star report court documents say the student asked the question during class the same day as the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. When...
About 50 people gathered on the steps of City Hall in Schenectady, just trying to make sense of all the shootings that recently took place. This was the first vigil Victoria Charlotten ever hosted, and it comes just weeks after she became the first generation college graduate in her family.
Someone in the Hadley Luzerne School District is not allowed to attend school for the rest of the year, after posting a threat on social media. The person has not yet been identified. NewsChannel 13 is told the post referenced plans to do harm when children return to class after...
One woman is dead, and a man is behind bars facing DWI charges, after a crash on the Northway. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night in Colonie. State police say 23-year-old Vasu Laroiya of New Jersey slammed his vehicle into the back of another car driven by 22-year-old Katryn Fisher of Ballston Spa.
A man is dead after his car flipped over in the Town of Queensbury early Saturday morning. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the man did not realize there was a slight curve near Carlton Drive and drove by the shared parking lot for Econo Lodge and Northway Inn.
Police are asking for your help to find a Pittsfield teenager, missing for two weeks now. Police put out the initial call for help in the search for 17-year-old Angus Young earlier this month. Police say he has dark hair, brown eyes and is about 5 ft. 9 in. tall.
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - A person has died inside a North Adams apartment. Investigators say the death is a homicide. The person was found inside an apartment on Charles Street Sunday evening. Their age and identity haven't been released. Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington is still tight-lipped right now....
In a joint statement on Saturday afternoon Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and Police Chief Daniel DeWolf said significant police response to shots fired in the area of Congress and Third Streets on Friday evening is part of the city’s plan to deter violence in the city. The statement was released on the City of Troy and Troy Police Department (TPD) social media accounts.
Schenectady Police said a suspect is in custody after stealing a police car and leading State Police on a chase down the Thruway. Sgt. Matthew Dearing wrote in a press release the car was stolen outside Ellis Hospital at about 6:00 p.m. State Police report the driver took the stolen...
