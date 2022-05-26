ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Goodfellas’ Star Ray Liotta Has Died At 67

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 4 days ago

Hollywood has lost one of its most beloved veterans today with recent confirmation that actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67 while on location in the Dominican Republic where he was shooting a movie.


Liotta reported died in his sleep, with no foul play suspected and no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death according to TMZ . Fiancée Jacy Nittolo is said to have been with him during the filming in DR, although it’s not clear if shewas the one who found him or what exactly caused his death overall. The movie he was shooting is allegedly titled Dangerous Waters , although his last Instagram post three weeks ago shows that he’s gearing up for the 2023 release of another film, Cocaine Bear, starring Felicity actress Keri Russell and Emmy winner Margo Martindale.

Take a look below at a brief synopsis of the late Ray Liotta’s illustrious career in Hollywood, via TMZ:

“Liotta is most known for his role in the 1990 Martin Scorcese masterpiece, ‘Goodfellas,’ where he played mobster Henry Hill alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. Ray lobbied hard for the role, and the film’s success opened the doors for him in Hollywood.

He’s also known for several other iconic roles in ‘Field of Dreams,’ ‘Cop Land,’ ‘Corrina Corrina’ and ‘Operation Dump Drop,’ ‘Unforgettabble’ and ‘Blow.’”

We take this time to wish those close to Ray Liotta our deepest condolences, especially his fiancée Jacy and daughter Karsen. The legacy he left behind in Hollywood will forever be a testament to his talent as an actor, and future projects that will inevitably be released posthumously will show us that he was far from done in his career.

Rest forever in peace, fella.


