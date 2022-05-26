ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FuelFest announces musical guest lineup for LA show

By Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZBmb_0frN3uws00

In less than four weeks FuelFest will take center stage for its fourth year in Los Angeles and the musical guest line up has officially dropped. On Saturday, June 4, at Irwindale Speedway, FuelFest will welcome live performances by headliner Joyner Lucas with special guest Symba. The lineup will also feature Alexcis, GAWM and Meirlin.

Joyner Lucas, one of the hottest rappers right now, will hit the Yokohama Stage at 7:30 p.m. as the headliner for FuelFest. The Grammy-nominated artist first gained widespread traction in 2015 after the release of his single “Ross Cappichioni,” and has continued his success through remixing popular songs including, “Bank Account,” by 21 Savage, “DNA,” by Kendrick Lamar and more.

Bay Area rapper Symba will open for Lucas at 6:25 p.m. The West Coast lyricist pulls inspiration from some of the “greats” he listened to as a child including Jay-Z, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and others to create a sound that both rhythmically flows and doesn’t dwell on the traditional standards of rap music.

Singer-songwriter Alexcis will make his way to the Yokohama Stage at 5:10 p.m. for a sound that blends pop and R&B combined with elements of hip hop and Spanish music. In 2019, Alexcis dropped his debut album with features from Kid Ink, 24hrs and Doobie. The album also showcased the standout track “Chico,” which featured Kap G and Wiz Khalifa.

GAWM, an LA-based producer and DJ in the EDM genre, has been in the music industry for the past 10 years. His sound is described as trappy and wonky and caters to fans of dubstep and trap music. GAWM will follow Meirlin on the stage at 3:55 p.m..

Meirlin, an international DJ and Music Producer based in Los Angeles and originally from Tokyo, will kick off the live performances at FuelFest at 2:40 p.m. A classically trained pianist, Meirlin moved to LA in 2014 to challenge herself to focus on her future as a DJ and found quick success playing at popular California venues. With her focus in Trap, Future bass, DubStep and House music, the unique mixing styles are sure to bring the energy to get the show started.

This year, FuelFest takes the experience to the next level. The action-packed event will feature a massive live-action drift course and Yokohama Festival Stage inside the legendary speedway oval. Drift drivers can showcase their precision driving skills. The stage will feature live performances all day and into the night. Spectators can also enjoy FuelFest at new levels with high rise suites for a VIP experience that includes full catering service, meet-and-greet opportunities and more.

A portion of the event’s proceeds benefit Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), the non-profit charity founded by Paul Walker and continued by his brother, Cody Walker. The organization was founded in 2010 by the late actor/producer after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti and Walker was inspired to organize a relief team that responded to the disaster. ROWW’s mission is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations. As of 2021, ROWW has raised a total of $160,000 through their FuelFest events to benefit those in need.

FuelFest brings the passion of the automotive community to major cities across the globe, showcasing an eclectic collection of cars and music while creating an everlasting experience that leaves fans looking forward to the next event. In 2022, FuelFest will make its way to its remaining shows in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. On Aug. 11, FuelFest will find its way overseas to Tokyo to make history as the biggest car event to hit Japan.

Gates for the LAFuelFest open to the public from 2 to 9 p.m. on June 4. Event information, car registration and tickets can be found now at www.FuelFest.com, as well as on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Dave Turin's net worth is hefty enough for him to gamble on a Lost Mine

In 2010, Gold Rush was a brand new TV series to the Discovery Channel. Twelve years on and many viewers are well-acquainted with the show’s cast members including Parker Schnabel and Rick Ness. Gold Rush has launched many spin-off series over the years including one featuring cast member Dave Turin – Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine.
ENTERTAINMENT
country1037fm.com

Tim McGraw’s Perfect Song For Memorial Day

Tim McGraw is always thinking about those who serve our country, and he recently spoke with us about a special song he wrote years ago with our soldiers in mind. Tim recalled, “Brett and Brad Warren and myself wrote that song. I remember I was on an airplane, and I think it was a Time magazine article – and it was early on during the Iraqi war – and there was a story called ‘If You’re Reading This.’ And it was about soldiers writing letters and puttin’ ’em in their pockets in case something was to happen.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Ross, CA
HeySoCal

Brown pelican crisis deepening in Southern California

A Southland wildlife center is making an urgent plea for donations Wednesday after the number of sick and hungry brown pelicans at the facility surpassed 200. Since May 12, Los Angeles Wildlife Center — run by the nonprofit group Bird Rescue — has been inundated with the majestic birds. The cold and starving animals arrive sick and many have injuries associated with increasingly risky efforts to find food. Bird Rescue experts have not figured out the specific issue with the food supply, but they say the birds are failing to find enough to eat and taking extra risks when foraging.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Snoop Dogg
HeySoCal

Space exhibit to open Saturday at Discovery Cube OC

An exhibit focusing on the solar system inspired by an art installation will open Saturday at Discovery Cube Orange County in Santa Ana. “Ten years ago, I saw an art project in Europe that had these giant planets,” Discovery Cube CEO Joe Adams said. “It only lasted maybe a summer and it never came back, but I remember seeing images of that thing and I thought, wow, I’d like to do that someday.”
Larry Brown Sports

Oakland Athletics have world’s saddest concession stand item

Attending an Oakland Athletics game is looking more like punishment than entertainment at this point. A photo went viral this week of a concession stand item apparently for sale at RingCentral Coliseum, the home of the A’s. An Oakland fan said that the stadium was selling a packet of hot cocoa mix and a cup of hot water for $4 … and you still have to mix it yourself.
OAKLAND, CA
HeySoCal

Joystick Serves up the Shows that Gay’d Us

Joystick is back and it’s serving up some nerdy nostalgia!. North Hollywood’s Player One barcade hosts a monthly gaymer themed party called Joystick. This month, Joystick hosted Queer Coded: an art show based around the programs that inspired us as queer youths. We sent Jason Kentaro to document the arcade art, so enjoy the images!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edm Music#Music Industry#House Music#Trap Music#Irwindale#Spanish#Kid Ink
Hypebae

A Major Coco Chanel Retrospective Is Coming to the V&A

London‘s Victoria and Albert Museum is gearing up to open its first-ever Chanel retrospective show, dedicated to the legacy of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. The upcoming exhibition will cover everything from Chanel’s beginnings at her millinery boutique in Paris, to building her name into a fashion house, as well as her final collection in 1971. Based on the Chanel Manifesto shown in Paris at the Palais Galliera in 2020, the exhibit will feature iconic pieces including the 1916 marinière, jersey sailor blouse, the LBD and more. The V&A will be adding items from its very own archives for the show with over 180 looks alongside jewelry, accessories and perfumes displayed in the show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CarBuzz.com

Get Ready For National Hot Rod Day Next Month

The American automotive industry has introduced the world to a large number of new technologies, design concepts, and production methods, but it will forever be most famous for giving the world two things: the hot rod and the muscle car. As it reaches its 90th anniversary, the 1932 Ford has to be the hot rod's most significant poster child.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy