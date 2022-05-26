FuelFest announces musical guest lineup for LA show

In less than four weeks FuelFest will take center stage for its fourth year in Los Angeles and the musical guest line up has officially dropped. On Saturday, June 4, at Irwindale Speedway, FuelFest will welcome live performances by headliner Joyner Lucas with special guest Symba. The lineup will also feature Alexcis, GAWM and Meirlin.

Joyner Lucas, one of the hottest rappers right now, will hit the Yokohama Stage at 7:30 p.m. as the headliner for FuelFest. The Grammy-nominated artist first gained widespread traction in 2015 after the release of his single “Ross Cappichioni,” and has continued his success through remixing popular songs including, “Bank Account,” by 21 Savage, “DNA,” by Kendrick Lamar and more.

Bay Area rapper Symba will open for Lucas at 6:25 p.m. The West Coast lyricist pulls inspiration from some of the “greats” he listened to as a child including Jay-Z, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and others to create a sound that both rhythmically flows and doesn’t dwell on the traditional standards of rap music.

Singer-songwriter Alexcis will make his way to the Yokohama Stage at 5:10 p.m. for a sound that blends pop and R&B combined with elements of hip hop and Spanish music. In 2019, Alexcis dropped his debut album with features from Kid Ink, 24hrs and Doobie. The album also showcased the standout track “Chico,” which featured Kap G and Wiz Khalifa.

GAWM, an LA-based producer and DJ in the EDM genre, has been in the music industry for the past 10 years. His sound is described as trappy and wonky and caters to fans of dubstep and trap music. GAWM will follow Meirlin on the stage at 3:55 p.m..

Meirlin, an international DJ and Music Producer based in Los Angeles and originally from Tokyo, will kick off the live performances at FuelFest at 2:40 p.m. A classically trained pianist, Meirlin moved to LA in 2014 to challenge herself to focus on her future as a DJ and found quick success playing at popular California venues. With her focus in Trap, Future bass, DubStep and House music, the unique mixing styles are sure to bring the energy to get the show started.

This year, FuelFest takes the experience to the next level. The action-packed event will feature a massive live-action drift course and Yokohama Festival Stage inside the legendary speedway oval. Drift drivers can showcase their precision driving skills. The stage will feature live performances all day and into the night. Spectators can also enjoy FuelFest at new levels with high rise suites for a VIP experience that includes full catering service, meet-and-greet opportunities and more.

A portion of the event’s proceeds benefit Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), the non-profit charity founded by Paul Walker and continued by his brother, Cody Walker. The organization was founded in 2010 by the late actor/producer after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti and Walker was inspired to organize a relief team that responded to the disaster. ROWW’s mission is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations. As of 2021, ROWW has raised a total of $160,000 through their FuelFest events to benefit those in need.

FuelFest brings the passion of the automotive community to major cities across the globe, showcasing an eclectic collection of cars and music while creating an everlasting experience that leaves fans looking forward to the next event. In 2022, FuelFest will make its way to its remaining shows in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. On Aug. 11, FuelFest will find its way overseas to Tokyo to make history as the biggest car event to hit Japan.

Gates for the LAFuelFest open to the public from 2 to 9 p.m. on June 4. Event information, car registration and tickets can be found now at www.FuelFest.com, as well as on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.