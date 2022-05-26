ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Stitt To Hold Press Conference To Discuss End Of 2022 Legislative Session

By News 9
 5 days ago
Gov. Kevin Stitt will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the end of the 2022 legislative session.

Among the bills Gov. Stitt has signed this session are a law banning abortions from the moment of conception. House Bill 4327 was passed with strong Republican support in both the state House and Senate.

Stitt also signed Senate Bill 615 into law, requiring students to use the restroom that aligns with the biological sex assigned to them at birth.

Both laws went into effect immediately.

Legislators also called for a concurrent special session to help distribute $1.87 billion in American Rescue Plan funds. Sources told News 9 May 18 that the call for special session had the support of Republican leadership in the House and Senate.

You can watch Thursday afternoon's press conference on-air and all our News 9 and News On 6 digital platforms.

