▶️ Destination Oregon: Shaniko, a lively ghost town

Local business seeks additional accounts of the Ebony Ape Cat. An artist's rendition of the Ebony Ape Cat. This content is sponsored by Margie's Outdoor Store.By Cole Goodwin. Realtors warn their clients that they may encounter an "indescribable black creature" while visiting remote properties in Snowden. A driver in Klickitat canyon spots a hulking black beast with a long tail lurking near roadside homesteads at dawn. Rumors have swirled in Trout Lake for close to three decades about a family of sable-colored, mutated cougars. These paranormal reports received at Margie's Outdoor Store all seem to be describing the same thing, a beast that is being called the Ebony Ape Cat.
A La Pine contractor, Focused Service Industries, arranged a Memorial Day cleanup of trash left behind by campers, also putting out some lingering campfires, while honoring veterans on Memorial Day
The post La Pine contractor arranges Memorial Day cleanup effort, also dousing campfires appeared first on KTVZ.
A Portland couple who camped south of Three-Fingered Jack in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area Friday night lost the trail as heavy snowfall moved in during their departure Saturday, prompting a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue effort that took about 10 hours.
The post Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
Forty-one million Americans have served this country in uniform. More than a million lost their lives, and it is those who are honored this Memorial Day. In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, volunteers posted hundreds of American flags on the Newport Avenue Bridge and along Wall and Bond streets in downtown Bend on Monday.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from the Department of Environmental Quality, a water supply plan from Oregon’s Water Resources Department and a road permit from Linn County before its launch.
Mt. Bachelor’s winter send-off, the Pond Skim Championships, had to be canceled due to inclement weather. Officials say the pond was dug earlier in the week but heavy rain eroded the structure and caused the pond liner to collapse. Continued rain and snow did not allow crews an opportunity to rebuild the pond in time for Sunday’s event.
Gardening season is underway and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Old Town’s homeless village is permanently closing, Multnomah County officials say, after its services provider, All Good Northwest, decided it could not continue running the site. The director of the nonprofit, Andy Goebel, blames its decision on “daily and nightly gunfire and gun activity” in the area.
Dogs of all shapes and sizes took part in the inaugural Dogtown USA Canicross Dog and Jog Saturday at the fairgrounds in Redmond. It’s running with your four legged friend, a perfect fit for Central Oregon. “We wanted to do something with the community that’s dog oriented and introduce...
BEND, OR -- A failed HVAC system is blamed for a fire in a Bend vacation rental, Saturday afternoon. Fire was limited to one unit at the Riverside and Pioneer Park Condominiums and the two guests were not home at the time. Damage is estimated at about $120,000. Bend Fire...
The city of Redmond held a flag raising ceremony on Monday, May 30. The ceremony took place at Redmond Cemetery with guest speakers Mayor George Endicott and Representative Gene Whisnant. An Avenue of Flags is displayed downtown to honor all of the veterans laid to rest at the cemetery. There...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The long-delayed return of TEDxPortland debuted at the Moda Center on Saturday, the 10th year of the event and the first time it's been held since 2019. But the audience became vocally involved when host David Rae introduced a surprise guest, unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson.
In the past 24 hours... neither Mt. Bachelor or Timberline reported any new snow. Both are expected to get several new inches of snow overnight and into tomorrow. Mt. Bachelor's final day of the season is Sunday and thus this is the final snow report of the 21-22 winter ski/snowboard season!
Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, 15 Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
Last month, a librarian at Camas Public Library was shelving books when she came across somebody sleeping in a quiet corner of the historical nonfiction section. It’s not unusual to spot someone dozing while curled up with a good book, but finding a little brown bat fast asleep was a first for her.
The Oregon DMV said Friday that staff shortages at its offices are forcing the agency to temporarily reduce business hours at 10 of its 60 field offices and temporarily close six smaller offices, including Redmond., for the summer.
The post Oregon DMV, struggling with staff shortages, temporarily closing 6 offices, including Redmond, for summer appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond Mayor George Endicott said Tuesday he is not running for an eighth term this year, ending his 14-year tenure as mayor. It means the two largest cities in Central Oregon will have new mayors in 2023. “Several factors have played into my decision. I’m not getting any younger and...
Multnomah County Animal Services (MCAS) is changing its cat intake policies to align with new animal welfare industry best practices and recommendations from the National Animal Care & Control Association (NACA). During the COVID-19 pandemic, MCAS temporarily limited intake for healthy cats, and only sheltered adult cats that were sick,...
Bend Fire and Rescue are on the scene of an apartment fire in downtown Bend. The fire in a ground floor unit at the Pioneer Park Condos on NW Wall Street was reported around 3:15 p.m. Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said crews arrived to find heavy smoke, and at...
