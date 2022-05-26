ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

▶️ Destination Oregon: Shaniko, a lively ghost town

By Dave Jones
centraloregondaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt one point, this small Oregon town was the wool capitol...

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 1

centraloregondaily.com

▶️Volunteers paint the town red, white and blue for Memorial Day

Forty-one million Americans have served this country in uniform. More than a million lost their lives, and it is those who are honored this Memorial Day. In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, volunteers posted hundreds of American flags on the Newport Avenue Bridge and along Wall and Bond streets in downtown Bend on Monday.
BEND, OR
philomathnews.com

Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from the Department of Environmental Quality, a water supply plan from Oregon’s Water Resources Department and a road permit from Linn County before its launch.
LINN COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Pond Skim Championships ruined by weather

Mt. Bachelor’s winter send-off, the Pond Skim Championships, had to be canceled due to inclement weather. Officials say the pond was dug earlier in the week but heavy rain eroded the structure and caused the pond liner to collapse. Continued rain and snow did not allow crews an opportunity to rebuild the pond in time for Sunday’s event.
BEND, OR
The Oregonian

Toxic hemlock is deadly to humans, animals. Do not compost it: Ask an expert

Gardening season is underway and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Towns
centraloregondaily.com

Dogs have their day in Redmond

Dogs of all shapes and sizes took part in the inaugural Dogtown USA Canicross Dog and Jog Saturday at the fairgrounds in Redmond. It’s running with your four legged friend, a perfect fit for Central Oregon. “We wanted to do something with the community that’s dog oriented and introduce...
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Airbnb Condo Damaged in Fire

BEND, OR -- A failed HVAC system is blamed for a fire in a Bend vacation rental, Saturday afternoon. Fire was limited to one unit at the Riverside and Pioneer Park Condominiums and the two guests were not home at the time. Damage is estimated at about $120,000. Bend Fire...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Redmond raises 1,400 flags in honor of veterans

The city of Redmond held a flag raising ceremony on Monday, May 30. The ceremony took place at Redmond Cemetery with guest speakers Mayor George Endicott and Representative Gene Whisnant. An Avenue of Flags is displayed downtown to honor all of the veterans laid to rest at the cemetery. There...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Saturday, May 28: Final winter 21-22 snow report

In the past 24 hours... neither Mt. Bachelor or Timberline reported any new snow. Both are expected to get several new inches of snow overnight and into tomorrow. Mt. Bachelor's final day of the season is Sunday and thus this is the final snow report of the 21-22 winter ski/snowboard season!
BEND, OR
klcc.org

Indoor masking recommended in 15 Oregon counties

Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, 15 Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
microsoftnewskids.com

Librarian Spots A Sleepy Little Animal Curled Up With The Books

Last month, a librarian at Camas Public Library was shelving books when she came across somebody sleeping in a quiet corner of the historical nonfiction section. It’s not unusual to spot someone dozing while curled up with a good book, but finding a little brown bat fast asleep was a first for her.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DMV, struggling with staff shortages, temporarily closing 6 offices, including Redmond, for summer

The Oregon DMV said Friday that staff shortages at its offices are forcing the agency to temporarily reduce business hours at 10 of its 60 field offices and temporarily close six smaller offices, including Redmond., for the summer. The post Oregon DMV, struggling with staff shortages, temporarily closing 6 offices, including Redmond, for summer appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com

Redmond Mayor Endicott not seeking another term

Redmond Mayor George Endicott said Tuesday he is not running for an eighth term this year, ending his 14-year tenure as mayor. It means the two largest cities in Central Oregon will have new mayors in 2023. “Several factors have played into my decision. I’m not getting any younger and...
REDMOND, OR
iheart.com

Multnomah County Animal Services Changes Changes Rules For Cats

Multnomah County Animal Services (MCAS) is changing its cat intake policies to align with new animal welfare industry best practices and recommendations from the National Animal Care & Control Association (NACA). During the COVID-19 pandemic, MCAS temporarily limited intake for healthy cats, and only sheltered adult cats that were sick,...

