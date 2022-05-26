▶️ Destination Oregon: Shaniko, a lively ghost town

Local business seeks additional accounts of the Ebony Ape Cat. An artist's rendition of the Ebony Ape Cat. This content is sponsored by Margie's Outdoor Store.By Cole Goodwin. Realtors warn their clients that they may encounter an "indescribable black creature" while visiting remote properties in Snowden. A driver in Klickitat canyon spots a hulking black beast with a long tail lurking near roadside homesteads at dawn. Rumors have swirled in Trout Lake for close to three decades about a family of sable-colored, mutated cougars. These paranormal reports received at Margie's Outdoor Store all seem to be describing the same thing, a beast that is being called the Ebony Ape Cat.

BINGEN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO