It may not seem a spectacular success, but Ralf Rangnick’s time as a consultant to Manchester United could rank only behind Michael Carrick’s reign as caretaker manager during their season. After all, United went unbeaten in the six days between Erik ten Hag’s unveiling, signalling he had taken the reigns, and the confirmation of Rangnick’s departure from his second job. If, that is, he ever really started it.He goes by mutual consent and that feels one of the few things Rangnick and United do agree on. So ends one of the strangest interludes in the club’s history but amid a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO