Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Sage” And “Sulfur” Dropping Again In Europe

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitially dropping several weeks ago, the Yeezy Foam Runner is making a sudden return in the “Stone Sage” and “Sulfur” colorways exclusively at retailers in Europe. The “Sulfur” — known for its vivid monochromatic yellow hue — and the “Stone Sage” — a marbling of off-tan shades — were both available...

