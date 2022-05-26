Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Sage” And “Sulfur” Dropping Again In Europe

A handful of years from its debut, the Nike Vapormax Plus continues to form an important part of the brand’s lineup of product. As one of the top 10 best-selling sneakers of 2021 (North America), the hybrid silhouette has historically offered heritage style with modern-day comfort. Bold gradient, color and pattern arrangements that’ve taken over the mesh and TPU upper have won over countless consumers since 2018, with the latest proposition – a tonal orange one – sure to continue the trend. Reflective detailing down the center of the shoe, as well as the Air Max Plus-inspired branding at the heel, interrupt the uniform look, but don’t detract too much from the sneaker’s titular tone. Future-forward Vapormax-cushioning underfoot also indulges in bold citrus flair, making for a summertime-ready ensemble that doesn’t sacrifice comfort.

APPAREL ・ 8 HOURS AGO