Lexington man extradited to Grundy County

CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. — A Carroll County ATV accident was fatal for a Norborne woman and injured two others Saturday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brandon L. Gaddis, 31, of Boonville was driving a Kawasaki Teryx4 side-by-side on private property, east of County Road 314, at 6:25 p.m. Saturday, May 28. The vehicle became airborne, struck the ground and overturned. A female juvenile passenger, 13, of Grain Valley, was transported to Carroll County Memorial Hospital by Chariton County EMS for treatment of minor injuries. A second passenger, Amanda C. Atkison, 34, of Grain Valley, was transported to University Hospital by Lifeflight Eagle in serious condition. A third passenger, Keonna Fizer, 35, of Norborne was pronounced deceased at the scene and transported to Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton.
