ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, MO

Lexington man extradited to Grundy County

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Lexington man. Thirty-four-year-old Thomas Kopp...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 3

Related
kttn.com

Two arrested in Grundy County on drug allegations

Two individuals have been arrested in Grundy County after they allegedly possessed methamphetamine at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 44-year-old Tomas Nieves of Saint Joseph was arrested May 27th and 43-year-old Stephanie Ann Critten of Trenton was arrested May 28th. Both have been charged with felonies of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county or private jail or correctional center except with prescription, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only for each, and they are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 14th.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON

On May 25, a Columbia man charged with a couple of felonies after a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 240 and 290th Road in Slater pleaded guilty in court. A report from a Saline County deputy says on April 24, Brandon Darrell Pena identified himself as someone else and a syringe with a brownish liquid he discarded off his person tested positive for methamphetamine. The deputy also located several credit cards with different names and a forged male’s identification card. Pena also signed several official documents as somebody else at the sheriff’s office.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Unionville man charged with 19 counts of domestic assault

A Unionville man faces multiple felony counts of domestic assault after alleged incidents with a woman in Unionville from December 2021 through May 2022. Thirty-eight-year-old Brant Stevan McCormack has been charged with two counts of domestic assault in the first degree, 16 counts in the second degree, and one count in the third degree.
UNIONVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grundy County, MO
Grundy County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Chillicothe teenager demolishes pickup one mile north of Trenton

A Chillicothe teenager was injured in a rollover accident Thursday night, May 26, one mile north of Trenton. The 17-year-old boy received serious injuries when the northbound pickup began sliding, traveled off the east side of Northwest 22nd Street, struck a ditch, and began overturning, coming to a stop off the country road.
TRENTON, MO
kmmo.com

MISTRIAL DECLARED IN MURDER CASE

The jury trial for a Warrensburg man charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly killed another man more than two years ago has been rescheduled from earlier this month to later this year. A felony complaint alleges Wayne Lewis Hill Jr. knowingly caused the death of Joseph Campbell by shooting...
WARRENSBURG, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Andrew County Deputy Injured in On-Duty Accident

ANDREW COUNTY, MO – An Andrew County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured while working an incident on Monday. Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillett released a report that the injured Deputy was working an incident off U.S. Highway 71 near State Route Y when he lost his footing and fell into a concrete culvert. The deputy received significant injuries from the fall.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two from Wright City injured in UTV crash

The Highway Patrol reports two Wright City men sustained moderate injuries as the result of a utility terrain vehicle overturning in Linn County on Sunday night, May 29. The driver, 44-year-old Michael Latorre, and the passenger, 34-year-old Zachary Houska, were taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital. The UTV traveled...
LINN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Correctional Center
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Forty-two-year-old Ryan Wood was accused of felony possession of amphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt. Wood was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For May 31, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday morning, Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Grand Avenue. David D. Williams, 26, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Suspended. Williams was released on scene with a city summons for Driving While Suspended and No Proof of Insurance.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Motorcylce accident injures three in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY – Three motorcyclists were injured in an accident investigated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning. Public Information Officer Erik Holland says the crash on 92 Highway in the roundabout at 45 Spur occurred as the motorcycles were traveling westbound on 92 highway. Two St. Joseph residents on one motorcycle, a 55-year-old male and 40-year-old female were transported to an area hospital with serious injures. The 53-year-old operator of the second motorcycle from Kansas City was treated on the scene for minor injures. The third motorcyclist, a 39-year-old male from St. Joseph was transported to a hospital via air ambulance with potentially life-threatening injuries.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Man Accused of Attempting to Set His Brother on Fire

GALLATIN, MO – A Gallatin man is in custody after authorities say he attempted to set his brother on fire. Thirty-two year old Andrew Dale Bauer is charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Law enforcement says Bauer and his brother got into a verbal...
GALLATIN, MO
kwos.com

Sedalia man is shot and killed by police

A man is dead after being shot by police in Sedalia. 22 year old Masen Moore was shot after shooting at officers Sunday night on a home on West Boulevard. Police say they got a call that he was armed and was wanted for a parole violation. Moore was shot when he fired at officers.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 6 individuals on Friday, May 27

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on May 27, 2022. On Friday afternoon, 47-year-old Gale McCabe of Unionville was arrested in Putnam County. He was accused of possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seat belt. McCabe was taken to the Putnam County Jail before being released.
KMZU

Carroll County ATV accident is fatal for Norborne woman, injures two others

CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. — A Carroll County ATV accident was fatal for a Norborne woman and injured two others Saturday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brandon L. Gaddis, 31, of Boonville was driving a Kawasaki Teryx4 side-by-side on private property, east of County Road 314, at 6:25 p.m. Saturday, May 28. The vehicle became airborne, struck the ground and overturned. A female juvenile passenger, 13, of Grain Valley, was transported to Carroll County Memorial Hospital by Chariton County EMS for treatment of minor injuries. A second passenger, Amanda C. Atkison, 34, of Grain Valley, was transported to University Hospital by Lifeflight Eagle in serious condition. A third passenger, Keonna Fizer, 35, of Norborne was pronounced deceased at the scene and transported to Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Patsy Anne (McCracken) Hill

Patsy Anne McCracken Hill, 87, died peacefully on May 25, 2022, in Milan, Missouri where she was a resident of Sullivan County Memorial Hospital’s long-term care wing. Patsy was born on October 8, 1934, to Lelia (Burk) and George F. McCracken in Trenton, Missouri. She attended Trenton schools. During high school, Patsy served as the yearbook editor and the president of the Pep Squad. She loved school and learning and graduated from high school in 1952. She attended Trenton Junior College for one year while she worked and saved money so she could pursue her dream of becoming a registered nurse. She earned a scholarship to Saint Luke’s School of Nursing in Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated from there in 1956.
TRENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy