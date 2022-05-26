Jon Hamm: Miles Teller ‘geeked out’ over Prince William’s eyes

Jon Hamm outed Miles Teller as a major royals fanboy, revealing that he “geeked out” while meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton at the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in London last week.

“[Teller] geeked out a little on Prince William’s eyes,” Hamm told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.” “I remember him coming back afterwards and he was like, ‘They’re so blue. …I got lost in his eyes.'”

Hamm recalled saying to “Whiplash” star that he didn’t think they were even “allowed” to look the Duke of Cambridge in the eyes.

“You bow and you move on, man,” Hamm said.

But the “Mad Men” alum, 51, said that Teller, 35, proceeded to tell Prince William how much he “loved his eyes.”

“I was like, ‘You told the guy? You fell in love, like you got lost in his eyes?'” Hamm recalled telling Teller, adding, “[Teller] goes, ‘I think. I don’t know, I’ve lost my mind.'”

As for his own response to being among British royalty, Hamm said that William and Middleton “couldn’t be nicer.”

Jon Hamm recalled Miles Teller’s hilarious interaction with Prince William and Kate Middleton. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“There are some guidelines, that are not so much guidelines but hard and fast rules, you are made to follow when you meet royalty. There’s a bow involved. If you’re a lady, you may bow or curtsey,” he said. “It was a very cool experience.”

He also complimented William on his fashion choice for the evening.

Jimmy Fallon said that the moment was captured in a photo. Justin Ng / Avalon

“It was black-tie, so we’re all in tuxedos, and Prince William had on his tuxedo shoes, embroidered F-18s,” Hamm said. “Very cool ‘Top Gun’ tuxedo shoes. That means you made it. So, I no longer worry about the prince, I feel like he’s made it. He’s got it.”

Hamm said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “couldn’t be nicer” Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Also at the star-studded premiere was Tom Cruise, who Hamm said handled being around the royals like a pro.

“Tom’s got it all on lock of course,” Hamm said, joking that Cruise would say something like, “Let me just text the Queen. HMH how you doin?”

“Top Gun: Maverick” is out in theaters.