Kaia Gerber is Cindy Crawford’s twin at Cannes 2022 ‘Elvis’ premiere

By Elana Fishman
 4 days ago

Ladies in red.

Kaia Gerber supported boyfriend Austin Butler at the premiere of his new movie, “Elvis,” during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Wednesday, dressed in a custom red silk slip dress from Celine by Hedi Slimane.

The 20-year-old catwalker was the spitting image of her model mom, Cindy Crawford, who picked a similar scarlet style with spaghetti straps for a Tom Ford-hosted event back in 1997 — five years before her daughter was born.

While Crawford, now 56, let her then-shoulder-length brunette hair down for the ’90s event, Gerber swept hers into a loose updo. And while both women opted for natural makeup (the better to let those famous brows take center stage), Gerber wore strappy black sandals, while her mom opted for a gold pair.

Crawford chose a similar style for a 1997 event.
At the “Elvis” screening, 30-year-old Butler looked sharp in a double-breasted Celine by Hedi Slimane tux accessorized with Cartier jewelry.

While the actor (who plays the titular role in the musical biopic) walked the red carpet with co-stars Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge as well as director Baz Luhrmann and Elvis Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla, he and Gerber were spotted smooching at the event.

Gerber walked the carpet solo, but later met up with boyfriend Austin Butler.
The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month, with the brunette beauty wearing a silver Alexander McQueen gown and waist-length curls while the actor chose an all-black Prada ensemble.

The duo started dating in January following Gerber’s split from “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi. Butler previously dated Vanessa Hudgens for nearly a decade.

Like mother, like daughter.
“They’re newly dating,” a source told Page Six at the time. “Kaia thinks Austin is a sweetheart. They’re having a lot of fun getting to know each other.”

Crawford and Gerber’s father, Rande Gerber, are “supportive of the relationship and only want to see Kaia happy,” they added.

Page Six

