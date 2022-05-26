ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Liotta’s ‘Marriage Story’ Scene Proves He Never Stopped Giving Great Performances

By Anna Menta
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago

There are too many great performances in Ray Liotta ‘s career to count. And there are many you can turn to today, to honor the 67-year-old actor who died unexpectedly in his sleep , while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic, on Thursday. His early career was defined by iconic roles in movies like Something Wild, Field of Dreams , and, of course, Goodfellas .

But the thing about Liotta was that he never stopped delivering great performances, all the way up through his four-decade-long career. And that includes his unforgettable take on a ruthless—but very effective—divorce lawyer in the 2019 Noah Baumbach drama Marriage Story , which you can rewatch on Netflix right now. In it, Liotta was no longer the slick but foolish youngster his fans knew from Goodfellas —instead, he was a seasoned shark named Jay Marotta. And Jay, despite his sleazy demeanor, knows how to win a divorce case.

Jay doesn’t bother to mollycoddle Adam Driver’s character, Charlie, when he shows up in his office to meet about his upcoming divorce with his wife, Nicole (Scarlett Johansson). “I charge $950 an hour,” Jay tells Charlie frankly. Then he points to his associate, Ted. “Ted is 400. If you have a stupid question, you call Ted.” Liotta delivers Jay’s lines with the perfect note of crass, unrefined bluntness. The scratchy lilt of his voice adds to the sharpness of his words, while Liotta’s natural comedic timing—like when he asks Charlie about his son Henry, “What’s your kid’s name? Fred?”—softens the blow.

This guy is so clearly an asshole, but you can’t help but feel confident he knows what he’s talking about. And it’s when he’s got you in that place of half-incredulity, half begrudging respect that Liotta delivers arguably the movie’s best line to Charlie: “If we start from a place of reasonable, and they start from a place of crazy, when we settle, we’ll be somewhere between reasonable, and crazy.”

Liotta lays out the logic using his hands as if he were explaining a math problem—concluding that “half of crazy is crazy”—and it’s just fantastic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Q0a1_0frMxCam00
Photo: Netflix

It’s a too-short scene, but trust Liotta to make the absolute most of it. Liotta does come back once more, after Charlie realizes his nice-guy lawyer, played by Alan Alda, just isn’t cutting it. That leads to an all-out verbal brawl between Liotta and his opposing lawyer, Laura Dern, in one of the best courtroom movie scenes of the past decade. Liotta goes from kissing Dern on the cheek and inviting her to a John Legend concert to looming over her while shouting about his client in a matter of minutes. Now that’s what I call range.

Liotta took the two scenes he was given in Marriage Story and turned them into two of the best scenes in the movie. It should have just been the beginning of a late-career revival for Liotta, which would include his stand-out roles in No Sudden Move, The Many Saints of Newark , and, potentially, the upcoming horror movie from Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear. Instead, it will have to be remembered as one of his last. But the evidence of his talent will always be there, and won’t soon be forgotten.

Comments / 1

Comments

Community Policy