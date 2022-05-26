Scott Disick celebrates 39th birthday with his kids: ‘Biggest blessing’

Scott Disick reunited with his three children after their European getaway just in time to celebrate his 39th birthday.

The Talentless founder shared a sweet video Thursday of his kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, piling on top of him while laughing and yelling.

“Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!” he captioned the clip.

Disick wore a backwards baseball cap while Penelope, who styled her fiery red tresses in loose curls, jumped on his back.

“I love how the kids are showering him with attacks of love,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “happy birthday lord disick.”

The former “Flip It Like Disick” star’s kids recently returned home from their mom Kourtney Kardashian’s lavish wedding in Italy.

She tied the knot with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker in front of close family and friends, one week after they got legally married in Santa Barbara, Calif.

“I got my baby,” Disick captioned an Instagram Story with Reign earlier in the week.

“The Kardashians” star also shared a selfie with older siblings Mason and Penelope, accompanied by the caption, “Got my crew with me.”

He added, “My little girl is getting so big I can’t take it!”

Disick, who dated the Poosh founder from 2006 to 2015, was not invited to her nuptials, where she said “I do” during a Dolce & Gabbana-sponsored wedding celebration, at Portofino’s Castello Brown.

However, he’s not completely on the outs with the family. Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Thursday to share a series of snaps in tribute to Disick.

“Happy Birthday … I love you so much I can’t wait to celebrate w you,” she captioned a photo of the pair partying together.

The Skims mogul also shared a pic of herself eating ice cream while Disick stood behind her, followed by two gym selfies with the father of three.