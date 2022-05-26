ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Cruise ship smokestack catches fire in Turks & Caicos

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The smokestack of a Carnival Cruise ship docked in the Turks & Caicos Islands caught fire on Thursday and officials allowed guests and crew members to go ashore as heavy smoke billowed into the air.

Carnival said in a statement that no one was injured during the incident in Grand Turk, although it was not immediately clear what caused the fire, which was filmed by passengers.

“All guests and crew are safe,” the company said.

The Carnival Freedom had departed Florida on Monday for a five-day cruise.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Man making fireworks in Hawaii home dies after blast

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii police and federal authorities are investigating after a man building homemade fireworks died following an explosion at his house. Police on the Big Island said Tuesday the man was severely injured by an explosion early Saturday at his home in the Puna district. The man was flown to a Honolulu hospital, where he died, police said.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Boat capsizes on Colorado lake; 1 dead, 1 missing, 11 hurt

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat, authorities told KRDO-TV.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

Officials: 2 die in light aircraft crash in Central Texas

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas (AP) — Two people died when a light aircraft crashed in Central Texas on Sunday, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were aboard the Airborne Windsports Edge 912 weight-shift control aircraft when it crashed in Granite Shoals, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Austin.
The Associated Press

Ex-Hawaii councilman sentenced to 20 years for dealing meth

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge last week sentenced a former elected Hawaii official to 20 years in prison for leading a drug-trafficking ring. Arthur Brun said last year he sold methamphetamine to support his drug habit even while serving as a member of the county council on the island of Kauai. He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, assault of a law enforcement officer, witness tampering and other charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turks Caicos#Carnival Cruise#Cruise Ship#Accident#Ap#The Carnival Freedom
WITN

More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service says at least 16 people were rescued along Carolina Beach, three people were rescued at Wrightsville Beach and four people were rescued from Myrtle Beach. As WRAL reports, most of North Carolina was under a “moderate” risk of rip currents....
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
The Associated Press

New Mexico man accused in woman’s killing caught in Arizona

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man accused of shooting the mother of his child to death with the toddler in the room has been captured in Arizona. Lovington Police Chief David Miranda told KOB-TV in Albuquerque as he was driving back from Holbrook, Arizona, Monday that 26-year-old Zion Gibson killed the victim as the 3-1/2-year-old girl was nearby.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
The Associated Press

Aircraft helping fight wildfire in southern Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Air tankers and helicopters were helping fight a new wildfire burning in southern Colorado on Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fire, 18 miles (29 kilometers) west of Antonito, was reported Saturday in a small subdivision along the Conejos River and forced the evacuation of under 100 people north of Colorado 17, Gregg Goodland, a spokesperson for the Forest Service’s Rio Grande National Forest said. The fire was estimated to have spread to 197 acres (80 hectares) by Saturday evening and did not grow significantly overnight, he said.
The Associated Press

California to unveil groundbreaking Black reparations report

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations will release a report Wednesday documenting in detail the harms perpetuated by the state against Black people and recommending steps to address those wrongs, including expanded voter registration, making it easier to hold violent police accountable and improving Black neighborhoods.
The Associated Press

Police: Wrong-way crash kills 4 on I-95 in Connecticut

GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Connecticut killed four people in two cars early Sunday morning, state police said. The accident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in Guilford, about 12 miles east of New Haven. According to state police, a 2009 Nissan Altima was...
The Associated Press

FBI issues warning about sextortion targeting teenage boys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Parents, caregivers, and teenagers are being warned by the FBI about an increase in sextortion crimes across North Carolina and the country. According to the FBI Charlotte field office, there have been 29 reports of sextortion in North Carolina in 2022, and in 23 of the reports, criminals demanded money from the mostly male victims.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hurt After Fiery Crash On I-94 In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fiery crash on westbound Interstate 94 in St. Paul on Wednesday left a driver hurt and led to a significant traffic backup toward the end of the evening commute. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. when a single vehicle crashed into a wall near the Highway 280 intersection. After the crash, the car began to smoke before bursting into flame. (credit: MnDOT) The driver was hurt, but troopers described the injures as not life-threatening. According to MnDOT traffic cameras, the westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for roughly 20 minutes, leading to a traffic backup. The westbound lanes in the area have since reopened.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Judge dismisses lawsuit over citizenship check for voting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Mississippi of using a discriminatory proof-of-citizenship requirement for some new voters under a law dating back to the Jim Crow era. The dismissal came weeks after the state repealed a 1924 law that required naturalized citizens,...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

922K+
Followers
447K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy