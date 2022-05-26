ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Former UNC Wilmington dean named school’s new chancellor

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A former dean at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington is returning to the school as its new chancellor, officials announced Thursday.

Aswani Volety, currently serving as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Elon University, was elected unanimously by the UNC Board of Governors during its meeting in Chapel Hill. Volety replaces Jose Sartarelli, who is retiring in June after seven years as UNCW’s chancellor.

Volety is the former dean of UNCW’s College of Arts and Sciences and former executive director of UNCW’s Center for Marine Science. He spent five years at UNCW from 2014 to 2019 before serving as the chief academic officer and chief operating officer at Elon University, according to a news release.

UNCW, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, has an enrollment of more than 18,000 students.

Comments / 0

Related
heraldadvocate.com

Gilchrist earns Master’s degree from ECU

Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Gilchrist of Jacksonville, NC announce the graduation of their daughter, Tamika M. Gilchrist. Tamika received her Master of Public Health with a concentration in Health Administration and Leadership from East Carolina University on May 6. She is the great-granddaughter of Gladys Bridges, granddaughter of Dorothy Gilchrist...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Jenascia Lester Signs With Southeastern Community College

Although Dillon High School’s Jenascia Lester had other offers, she signed with Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, N.C., to further her softball and academic career at the next level on Monday, May 9, at the Dillon High School gym as she was surrounded by family, friends, teammates, coaches, and others.
DILLON, SC
WITN

ECU Baseball awarded host site for NCAA Regionals next weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCAA baseball regionals have been announced and ECU will be one of the host regionals for the NCAA Tournament next weekend. The complete selection show is Monday at noon. The Pirates will find out their draw then. East Carolina’s ongoing 18-game winning streak, AAC regular...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Wilmington#Wilmington University#University President#Education#Ap#Elon University#Uncw#Center For Marine Science
WNCT

What happened to University of Mount Olive at Washington?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you routinely drive between Beaufort County and Pitt County, you might be familiar with the University of Mount Olive at Washington sign on Hwy. 264. Mount Olive’s Washington satellite location opened in 2005 and celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2015. But the building has been vacant for a couple of […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WCNC

Nick Cannon honors 102-year-old great-grandma in Kannapolis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Television host and actor Nick Cannon made a trip to North Carolina this weekend. It was in honor of his 102-year-old great-grandmother, Corinne Cannon. She was recognized by her alma mater, Barber-Scotia College, as well as other local leaders including Mayor Vy Lyles at an event held in Kannapolis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina

If you love a good steak, but don't like cooking, or you simply like to treat yourself to a nice dinner from time to time, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina. Whether you live in the city or simply come here often, you should definitely try these places next time you are in the area. All of them are great choices for a nice, casual dinner with friends or family, but also amazing restaurants for celebrating a special occasion. Here are our top suggestions, based on what various customers have shared online:
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

Wake Forest QB Billy Edwards Jr. Announces Transfer Commitment

Former Wake Forest quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. announced his transfer to Maryland on Sunday. The three-star prospect looked ahead to "new beginnings" by revealing his commitment to the Terrapins on Twitter. Edwards spent his only season at Wake Forest as a redshirt freshman out of Lake Braddock Secondary School in...
BURKE, VA
WITN

More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service says at least 16 people were rescued along Carolina Beach, three people were rescued at Wrightsville Beach and four people were rescued from Myrtle Beach. As WRAL reports, most of North Carolina was under a “moderate” risk of rip currents....
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
jocoreport.com

Camels Claim Big South Tournament Title

HIGH POINT – Campbell captured its sixth-ever Big South tournament championship and punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament by sweeping a doubleheader Saturday against Charleston Southern in High Point, N.C. After a loss on Thursday, Campbell reeled off four wins in two days to claim the crown, doing so with 10-6 and 3-2 victories on Saturday.
HIGH POINT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Parking fees may increase under final Wilmington proposed budget

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council held its final work session for the FY23 budget on Friday, May 27. “”The $251 million balanced budget prioritizes new investments in affordable housing, transportation and infrastructure improvements, and delivering equitable core city services,” a release from a city spokesperson says. “It also protects the city’s fund balance, which is critical to emergency response and recovery efforts, and contributes to the city’s consistently high marks from financial ratings agencies like Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.”
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

4 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says four sites are unsafe for swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria. The group, Sound Rivers, monitors over 50 areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. Each week, a team of volunteers from the group gathers water samples from popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Large crowd attends 26th annual Orange Street Artsfest in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people attended the 26th annual Orange Street Artsfest on Saturday as the two-day event came to a close. This is the first time since 2019 that the Orange Street Artsfest is being held on memorial day weekend, held on Saturday and Sunday. The street fair was held on Orange Street between Front and Second Streets, Orange to Dock Streets, and inside the Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center. It is one of the largest arts festivals in downtown Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

NC man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Steven Milligan, of Wilmington, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Milligan bought his winning Sapphire 7s ticket from the Gas Center on Market Street in Wilmington. Milligan arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize. After required state and […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

3 people shot in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — Three people were shot overnight at a hookah lounge, according to Fayetteville police. Police confirmed multiple people were shot before 2:30 a.m. on Monday at the Airborne Hookah Lounge at 5007 Raeford Road. One person was found at the hookah lounge, and the other two showed...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina’s Fort Bragg Will Soon Have New Name

According to military.com, Fort Bragg could soon be renamed “Fort Liberty.” This will happen if an independent Army commission gets its way. The iconic North Carolina base is among nine Army posts named after Confederate soldiers that have been recommended for name changes. A commission was formed and...
FORT BRAGG, NC
WCNC

Denny Hamlin wins marathon race for his first Coca-Cola 600 victory

CONCORD, N.C. — Denny Hamlin won the Coca-Cola 600 pole on Saturday and the race on Sunday. But a whole lot happened in between. The race was the longest in NASCAR Cup Series history, at 413 laps, taking two overtimes to complete. It took 5 hours, and 16 minutes...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

921K+
Followers
447K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy