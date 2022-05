JEFFERSON CITY — As gas, food, fuel, and other basic goods saw prices jump exponentially in recent months, another basic material has seen a price hike: fertilizer. "I can't understand it," Delbert Stockman, a farmer and the owner of Stockman Feed and Fertilizer in Jefferson City, said. "It's hard to believe in a year and a half things have gone up as much as they have."

