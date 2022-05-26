ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Ozone Action Day in Austin area as hot, humid day forecasted

By Steven Sarabia
fox7austin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Austin area is facing another hot and...

www.fox7austin.com

fox7austin.com

Temperatures will feel like triple digits, hot finish to May

AUSTIN, Texas - It's going to be a hot finish to the month, and it will help make it one of the warmest Mays on record. With skies turning mostly sunny, highs will soar into the upper 90s again and heat indices around 100 to 102 for several hours this afternoon.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Busy summer travel expected at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

AUSTIN, Texas - It was a jam-packed Memorial Day at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). "It’s crazy. Glad we’re here three and a half hours early," said Lauri Metcalf of San Antonio, who’s traveling to Scotland with her husband, Steve. AUS is expecting to shatter travel records for...
AUSTIN, TX
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person hospitalized

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in North Austin. Shortly after noon on May 29, the Austin Police Department says officers were called to the Dryfield Apartments on Beech Drive just off 183 near Ohlen Road. Police say a 911 caller reported hearing several...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Firefighters quickly put out fire in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas - Firefighters said conditions on Memorial Day were ripe for a brush or grass fire to quickly get out of control. Travis County Fire Rescue and the Austin Fire Department responded to a fire near State Highway 130 and Pearce Lane, southeast of Austin, on Monday. Flames...
DEL VALLE, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin two vehicle crash leaves 3 people injured

AUSTIN, Texas - At least three people were injured after an early morning crash in East Austin. The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Springdale Road and Reyes Street near Givens Park. Austin-Travis County EMS says two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials say two people were taken...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family pleads for answers after father was killed in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The family and friends of a 35-year-old murdered in South Austin Easter morning are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the Austin Police Department. Cory Arizmendez was the 20th person killed in Austin in 2022. His body was found on East Milton Street, just...
AUSTIN, TX
#Ozone Action Day#Humid
fox7austin.com

Emaciated dogs removed from Texas home thanks to Good Samaritan

KINGSLAND, Texas - Close to 20 emaciated dogs are now recovering after being removed from a home in Kingsland thanks to a Good Samaritan. Kristen Carter had delivered groceries to a nearby residence multiple times and had heard barking but Saturday, she made a sad discovery. She noticed an emaciated dog in the front yard.
KINGSLAND, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas State launches scholarship, resources in response to Uvalde shooting

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University has announced it is launching a scholarship and offering other resources in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. In a post on its website, the university says that a current student and a recent graduate of Texas State lost family members in the shooting at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Longhorns baseball team hosting NCAA Regional

AUSTIN, Texas - Roughly a month ago, not many saw the struggling Texas Longhorns hosting an NCAA baseball tournament regional. UT finished the season strong though going 11-3 and earning hosting duties as the nation's #9 overall seed. "To host a top 16, when 64 are invited, you just can't...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin seeks input on proposal for east Austin multi-family rental housing development

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin and Austin Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC) announced an open public comment and voting period for proposals to develop and operate a multi-family rental housing development on a three-acre property. The property will be located at 3515 Manor Road and will be owned by...
fox7austin.com

Texas State Bobcats make NCAA baseball tournament

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Steven Trout's Texas State Bobcats have made its first NCAA baseball tournament in 11 years and will head to Stanford's regional in Palo Alto, California. "I think what people will see is how hard we play and how tough we are. How we just never give innings away, we never give at-bats away. We're going to compete for all nine innings and hopefully make some people fall in love with the Bobcats," says Trout.
PALO ALTO, CA
fox7austin.com

Texas teachers union, other groups protest Ted Cruz over gun stance

AUSTIN, Texas - A group representing nearly 70,000 teachers joined together with other organizations for a march to Texas Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz's Austin office over his stance on guns. In a news release, the Texas American Federation of Teachers said the march was being held to send a...
AUSTIN, TX

