Ozone Action Day in Austin area as hot, humid day forecasted

AUSTIN, Texas - It's going to be a hot finish to the month, and it will help make it one of the warmest Mays on record. With skies turning mostly sunny, highs will soar into the upper 90s again and heat indices around 100 to 102 for several hours this afternoon.
Members of the Austin cycling community gathered to honor the life of the 25-year-old cyclist who was shot and killed two and half weeks ago while she was in town for an upcoming race. FOX 7 Austin's Carissa Lehmkuhl has more.
AUSTIN, Texas - It was a jam-packed Memorial Day at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). "It’s crazy. Glad we’re here three and a half hours early," said Lauri Metcalf of San Antonio, who’s traveling to Scotland with her husband, Steve. AUS is expecting to shatter travel records for...
AUSTIN, Texas - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in North Austin. Shortly after noon on May 29, the Austin Police Department says officers were called to the Dryfield Apartments on Beech Drive just off 183 near Ohlen Road. Police say a 911 caller reported hearing several...
DEL VALLE, Texas - Firefighters said conditions on Memorial Day were ripe for a brush or grass fire to quickly get out of control. Travis County Fire Rescue and the Austin Fire Department responded to a fire near State Highway 130 and Pearce Lane, southeast of Austin, on Monday. Flames...
AUSTIN, Texas - At least three people were injured after an early morning crash in East Austin. The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Springdale Road and Reyes Street near Givens Park. Austin-Travis County EMS says two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials say two people were taken...
AUSTIN, Texas - The family and friends of a 35-year-old murdered in South Austin Easter morning are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the Austin Police Department. Cory Arizmendez was the 20th person killed in Austin in 2022. His body was found on East Milton Street, just...
It's kitten season and that means a lot of cute, adorable animals are in need of some good homes. FOX 7 Austin Digital Content Creator Donny Wong gets all the information from one of the shelter's volunteers.
KINGSLAND, Texas - Close to 20 emaciated dogs are now recovering after being removed from a home in Kingsland thanks to a Good Samaritan. Kristen Carter had delivered groceries to a nearby residence multiple times and had heard barking but Saturday, she made a sad discovery. She noticed an emaciated dog in the front yard.
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University has announced it is launching a scholarship and offering other resources in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. In a post on its website, the university says that a current student and a recent graduate of Texas State lost family members in the shooting at Robb Elementary School.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - Veteran-owned Dripping Springs brewery 12 Fox Beer Co. is hosting an artisan market and music festival Memorial Day weekend. The event is also a celebration of the brewery's third anniversary. The artisan market is going on May 28-29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is...
AUSTIN, Texas - Roughly a month ago, not many saw the struggling Texas Longhorns hosting an NCAA baseball tournament regional. UT finished the season strong though going 11-3 and earning hosting duties as the nation's #9 overall seed. "To host a top 16, when 64 are invited, you just can't...
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin and Austin Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC) announced an open public comment and voting period for proposals to develop and operate a multi-family rental housing development on a three-acre property. The property will be located at 3515 Manor Road and will be owned by...
AUSTIN, Texas - Several community members, including former State Sen. Gonzalo Barrientos (D-14) organized a multi-faith vigil to honor those lost in the Uvalde school shooting. Two teachers and 19 students were killed. "The children. I'm speechless because this community's full of children that cannot - right next door at...
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Steven Trout's Texas State Bobcats have made its first NCAA baseball tournament in 11 years and will head to Stanford's regional in Palo Alto, California. "I think what people will see is how hard we play and how tough we are. How we just never give innings away, we never give at-bats away. We're going to compete for all nine innings and hopefully make some people fall in love with the Bobcats," says Trout.
AUSTIN, Texas - A group representing nearly 70,000 teachers joined together with other organizations for a march to Texas Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz's Austin office over his stance on guns. In a news release, the Texas American Federation of Teachers said the march was being held to send a...
