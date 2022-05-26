Ozone Action Day in Austin area as hot, humid day forecasted

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Steven Trout's Texas State Bobcats have made its first NCAA baseball tournament in 11 years and will head to Stanford's regional in Palo Alto, California. "I think what people will see is how hard we play and how tough we are. How we just never give innings away, we never give at-bats away. We're going to compete for all nine innings and hopefully make some people fall in love with the Bobcats," says Trout.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO