Rabies cases a reminder to vaccinate

LODI (CBS13) — Rowdy crowds are diving into a neighborhood battle as police were forced to shut their wild pool parties down. People in Lodi are calling out one of their neighbors by saying they’re taking the fun too far. No one wants to be a party pooper, but what’s happening out there isn’t just a party. The sheriff’s office said it’s illegal. And others say these massive parties that are advertised on social media, even with tickets to get in, have to stop. The homes along Highway 12 in Lodi sit far enough apart that you don’t expect to hear much from...

LODI, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO