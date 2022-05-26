ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Rabies cases a reminder to vaccinate

By News release
Mountain Democrat
 4 days ago

• Animal Services indenfies 5 rabid skunks in 2 months. El Dorado County Animal Services staff reminds residents to keep pets current on rabies vaccines and immediately notify Animal Services of any animal bite to a human or pet. “All 58 counties in California are rabies-endemic areas, which means...

