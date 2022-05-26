ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Report: Former Alabama WR Javon Baker Has Change of Plans in Transfer to Kentucky

By Tony Tsoukalas
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XgKg3_0frMoQxJ00

The Wildcats announced the signing of Baker in February, but according to a report the former Crimson Tide receiver will not be suiting up for the Wildcats this fall.

Former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker will have to make a change. After transferring to Kentucky in early February, the Atlanta native will not be joining the Wildcats this fall, according to a report from On3 Sports . According to a report from Rivals , Maryland is viewed as a potential landing spot.

Baker appeared in 13 games during his sophomore season last year, recording seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. His lone touchdown came on a 24-yard reception from Jalen Milroe during Alabama’s 63-14 win over Southern Miss. Baker appeared in 20 games over his two years with the Crimson Tide, recording nine receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Baker joined Alabama as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. He was rated as the No. 200 player overall and the No. 34 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Baker is one of two receivers to transfer from Alabama this offseason, joining Agiye Hall who made way for Texas last month. The Crimson Tide also lost its three top receivers this offseason in Jameson Williams John Metchie III and Slade Bolden.

Alabama added two talented receivers from the transfer portal, bringing in Jermaine Burton from Georgia and Tyler Harrell from Louisville. The Crimson Tide also signed five freshmen receivers including SI99 members Kendrick Law (No. 33 overall), and Shazz Preston (No. 56 overall) as well as fellow four-star prospects Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond and Kobe Prentice.

In addition to the arrivals in the unit, Alabama returns juniors Traeshon Holden and Thaiu Jones-Bell as well as sophomores Ja'Corey Brooks, JoJo Earle and Christian Leary.

Gallery: Javon Baker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OK2lw_0frMoQxJ00

Alabama Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xO4N2_0frMoQxJ00

Alabama Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZizh_0frMoQxJ00

Alabama Athletics

Alabama Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08o8j0_0frMoQxJ00

Alabama Athletics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Maryland State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama freshman TE Danny Lewis is a red zone weapon

Alabama football’s freshman tight end, Danny Lewis has the potential to grow into a complete tight end at the University of Alabama. Touchdown Alabama Recruiting/Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown and reacted to some of the the top plays from Lewis’ senior season The full video can be streamed below.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#American Football#College Football#Wr#Crimson Tide#On3 Sports#Si99
Gator Country

Manning rises to the occasion in Gators’ semifinal win over Aggies

The postseason often provides the opportunity for unlikely heroes to emerge, and that’s exactly what happened for the Gators on Saturday in Hoover, Alabama. A few hours after Nick Ficarrotta threw a career-high 6 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in a win over Alabama, sophomore lefty Timmy Manning did something even more unbelievable in an SEC Tournament semifinal game against Texas A&M.
HOOVER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Generals ride defense, running game to spot in USFL playoffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — At the lectern, Mike Riley sat down between running back Darius Victor and cornerback Dravon Askew-Henry, and admired a blue envelope handed to him by a United States Football League official. "Would you look at that?" Riley told Victor. "That’s our invitation," Victor said. "Our...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local woman dies in crash, mourned by community

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman woman known for her giving heart and give-back mentality was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.  Patricia Peinhardt, 82, of Cullman was pronounced deceased at CRMC after being transferred there from the scene of the accident according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.  CPD Sgt. Joey Duncan said this is the first traffic fatality for the Cullman Police Department this year.  “A 1990 F-250 traveling southbound on Main Avenue collided with a 2009 Mini Cooper traveling eastbound on 7th Street at the intersection of Main Avenue,” Duncan said. “The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. and there was one fatality. The other driver was not injured.” Duncan said the crash is still under investigation and if anyone has information or was a witness to the crash, please contact him at the CPD at: (256) 734-1434. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WSFA

Fire inside Montgomery gas station forces closure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire Rescue is working to find out why a gas station caught fire Saturday. According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, firefighters were called to respond to the fire around 1:23 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene in the 2900 block of Atlanta Highway, heavy smoke and flames could be seen.
MONTGOMERY, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy